Tahini Protein Bars with Coconut and Oats

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Tahini protein bars are an energizing, filling no-bake snack to keep on hand! Store in the refrigerator.

By BJCirillo

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line a 9x13-inch baking pan with parchment paper.

  • Blend oats, coconut flakes, and salt in a food processor until a powder-like consistency is reached. Add tahini and agave syrup; blend until a fluffy paste is formed. Mix in protein powder until well combined. Blend in milk 1 tablespoon at a time, thinning the paste until it is spreadable.

  • Spread paste into the prepared pan. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes. Cut into squares and serve chilled.

Cook's Note:

Vanilla, chocolate, or coconut protein powders also work great. If vegan, substitute whey protein powder for a plant-based one.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 10.4g; fat 12.5g; sodium 108.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

SeattleSal
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2020
My husband loves tahini and coconut, so these were a hit. However, I had to keep them in the freezer because they were way too soft in the fridge. So I rolled them into balls and rolled them in coconut. They don't freeze hard so you can eat them immediately from the freezer. Oh - I also subbed nutritional yeast flakes for the whey powder as I didn't have any. Read More
