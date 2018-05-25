Tahini Protein Bars with Coconut and Oats
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 167.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.7g 11 %
carbohydrates: 10.4g 3 %
dietary fiber: 2.8g 11 %
sugars: 3.1g
fat: 12.5g 19 %
saturated fat: 3.1g 16 %
vitamin a iu: 12.5IU
niacin equivalents: 3.4mg 26 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
folate: 25.2mcg 6 %
calcium: 96.6mg 10 %
iron: 4.1mg 23 %
magnesium: 26mg 9 %
potassium: 115.6mg 3 %
sodium: 108.9mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 25 %
calories from fat: 112.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved