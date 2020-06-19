Strawberry Cream Cheese Pound Cake

I followed this recipe as is. The cake itself is lovely. It’s dense and mildly sweet. I love the flavor the cream cheese adds. I did have to bake it an additional 10 minutes to get it cooked through. The strawberries turned to mush in the cake. Which I expected baking strawberries in a dessert. I would try this again with the cake recipe base and substitute the strawberries for peaches or blueberries. I think one of those would hold up better in this type of cake.
Very easy. I used regular cream cheese. I did puree the berries so they were smooth with some chunks. I like weighing fruits and 14 ounces berries without the green stem gave me the 2 cups I used. So basically buy a pound and use the container minus any waste.
I was looking for a “holiday” pound cake, so I adapted this one with 2 cups of chopped fresh cranberries. I ended up cooking it for 75 minutes. It still looked under-cooked after I sliced it, but upon tasting it that wasn’t the case. It was very good, but almost too dense.
The flavor was fantastic. I did muddle the strawberries which turned my cake pink which is fine but very different from the picture. Not sure if they were super juicy or what but I also had a very dense top to the bundt cake that almost looked uncooked despite a clean tester. I’m pretty sure that was me, though rather than the recipe. Maybe next time I will slice them as someone else suggested. I also used 1 cup of butter (the extra 2tsp seemed a bit silly) and full fat cream cheese (maybe that has something to do with things?) because believe it or not my store didn’t have non fat cream cheese.
RIch and delicious! Be careful not to overbake. Made according to the directions exactly and one hour in the oven was not quite enough from the toothpick test. Added an additional 6 mins. My oven is old and probably not the best! Made a glaze of 1/4 cup cream cheese, 1/4 cup butter (both very soft) and about 1 cup powdered sugar and a teaspoon of vanilla extract. Added a little milk to thin to the glaze consistency. This is a good recipe! Will definitely make again.
This turned out great! The whole family loved i. I did put cream cheese frosting on it, I use Chef John's cream cheese frosting recipe that's here on Allrecipes. (BTW all Chef Johns recipies are delicious and easy)
Dense dense cake which after cooked looked raw in the center. Followed the directions exactly as written. The batter looked amazing and the cake smelled delicious while baking. After cutting the cake the middle was dense yellow almost raw like it tastes okay but what a waste of good ingredients and fresh eggs. Six eggs seemed to be to much.
Way too dense. I've eaten pound cake since I could swallow good, since my mother made THE best butter pound cake this side of heaven. So I know it has a particular density to it. This was MOISTLY dense, I think due to the amount of strawberries. The flavor was good, and I used the Chocolate Glaze II to top it, but will not try this one again. If you like dense, very moist Pound cake, this is for you. I prefer a regular pound cake, if I'm gonna eat this many calories anyway. I can always add some strawberries over the cake, after baking.
The outside of the cake was done but the inside was uncooked batter. I currently have an electric stove and I have had gas stoves all of my life, this is my first time trying a cake in this stove. I will try it again tomorrow, if things dont work out I'm getting rid of this stove!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.