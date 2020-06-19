Strawberry Cream Cheese Pound Cake

This strawberry and cream cheese pound cake is perfectly textured. As a bonus, it uses less sugar than other recipes, due to the addition of fresh strawberries.

Recipe by Ashley Steele

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 Bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a fluted tube pan (such as Bundt).

  • Beat sugar, 1 cup plus 2 teaspoon butter, and cream cheese in a mixing bowl until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Mix in vanilla and salt until well combined. Add eggs, one at a time, beating thoroughly after each addition.

  • Gradually add flour, one cup at a time, beating until just incorporated. Fold in muddled strawberries. Pour batter into the prepared pan, then lightly sprinkle vanilla sugar over top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour.

  • Remove from the oven and set on a wire rack to cool for 5 to 10 minutes. Invert carefully onto a serving plate or cooling rack and let cool completely.

Tips

I muddle my strawberries so they are mostly puréed with some chunks. You can leave them chunkier or purée them completely if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
454 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 61.9g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 137mg; sodium 445.4mg. Full Nutrition
