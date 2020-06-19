Boozy Apricot Jam

The apricots for this jam should be fully ripe and juicy. For booze, you can either use apricot liqueur or apricot brandy, which will make the jam a tad less sweet than with liqueur. It is important to add the alcohol at the very end, otherwise it will evaporate during cooking.

Recipe by bambi23

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
144
Yield:
9 half-pint jars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Inspect 9 half-pint jars for cracks and rings for rust, discarding any defective ones. Immerse in simmering water until jam is ready. Wash new, unused lids and rings in warm soapy water.

  • Finely chop apricots and measure; you should have 5 cups prepared fruit. Transfer apricots to a large saucepan over medium heat. Stir in pectin and slowly bring mixture to a full rolling boil. Add sugar and stir to dissolve. Return to a full rolling boil over high heat and boil for exactly 1 minute, stirring constantly. Skim off any foam with a ladle or a large spoon.

  • Remove from heat and stir in the apricot brandy.

  • Pack apricot jam into the prepared jars, filling to within 1/4 inch of the top. Run a clean knife or thin spatula around the insides of the jars to remove any air bubbles. Wipe rims with a moist paper towel to remove any spills. Top with lids and tightly screw on rings.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil and lower jars 2 inches apart into the boiling water using a holder. Pour in more boiling water to cover jars by at least 1 inch. Bring to a rolling boil, cover, and process for 10 minutes.

  • Remove the jars from the stockpot and place onto a cloth-covered or wood surface, several inches apart. Let rest for 24 hours without moving the jars. Gently press the center of each lid with a finger to ensure the lid does not move up or down. Remove the rings for storage and store in a cool, dark area.

Cook's Note:

This jam recipe makes about 9 cups of jam, so depending on your jar sizes, you will need 4 or 5 jars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
44 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 10.9g; sodium 0.1mg. Full Nutrition
