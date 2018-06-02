Air-Fried Sweet Potato Fries

37 Ratings
  • 5 30
  • 4 3
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Simple and addicting air-fried sweet potato fries. I bet you can't eat just one.

By Deb C

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine sweet potato fries and canola oil in a bowl and mix. Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika. Mix until all fries are evenly coated.

  • Divide sweet potatoes into 2 or 3 batches for cooking. Place an even layer of sweet potatoes in the fry basket, insert in the air fryer, and cook until golden, about 10 minutes. Repeat with remaining sweet potatoes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 7.1g; sodium 516mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/11/2022