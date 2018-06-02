Air-Fried Sweet Potato Fries
Simple and addicting air-fried sweet potato fries. I bet you can't eat just one.
Simple and addicting air-fried sweet potato fries. I bet you can't eat just one.
Thank you very much for such an easy and satisfying recipe! The one modification I did was to cut the sweet potato, then soak the fries in water for at least 10 minutes, to make them more crispy.Read More
I'm new to using an air fryer. These turned out a bit soggy and not crisp. But that may have been due to my technique. So I will try at least a couple more times to get them to come our crisp. The flavor was very good. The seasoning mixture was just right for the sweet potatoes.Read More
Thank you very much for such an easy and satisfying recipe! The one modification I did was to cut the sweet potato, then soak the fries in water for at least 10 minutes, to make them more crispy.
Tried sweet potato fries in the air fryer several different ways. This one was the best by far!
Delish! I dusted mine with cinnamon sugar. SO GOOD!
I just bought a small air fryer and this was the first item I cooked in it. I followed the recipe as is, except I used regular salt instead of Kosher salt (didn't have any). Turned out great! I adjusted the time according to the size of the batches. Instead of adding all the ingredients in a bowl, I put them all in a large baggy and shook it up. Easy cleanup. My husband (who's the biggest fan for sweet potatoes) loved them and asked for them to be made again the next day. Thank you for the recipe.
This came out great, highly recommended. You can do an average sized sweet potato in one round rather than the two or three in the recipe.
I'm new to using an air fryer. These turned out a bit soggy and not crisp. But that may have been due to my technique. So I will try at least a couple more times to get them to come our crisp. The flavor was very good. The seasoning mixture was just right for the sweet potatoes.
So delicious! I played with the size of the fries and added 30 seconds frying time to get them crispy.
Happy, happy me. Sweet potatoes turned out awesome. Thanks
Conflicting times on recipe. between owners manual and this recipe i will go with this recipes time suggestion.
Kathy likes this new way no of typing
These were good, but still not as crispy as I would like. I followed one reviewers suggestion of soaking the potato fries in water first. I soaked for at least a half hour and still not real crispy. I'm thinking there is no way to make sweet potato fries crispy other than actually deep frying. This is still a good option.
I took another person’s review advice and soaked the fries for 10 min before seasoning and cooking. I turned the heat down just a smidge so they would not burn on the outside. I just kept and eye on them and took them out when they started getting some char on the outside. These turned out great. Kids and husband love them.
Like many others here, the fries were soggy despite soaking them in water as suggested by another user. My partner asked me NOT to make these again.
Made by recipe listed - no changes. YUMMY!!!
Easy, delicious, quick, yummmmm.
Followed the recipe but not crispy except for the burnt parts. Will try soaking it before frying next time as someone suggested.
But I didn’t have canola oil only olive oil. Need to retry it with canola.
Love sweet potato fries and these turned out well. I used EVOO out of preference and only have smoked paprika. The cooking time for my fryer was more like 18-20 minutes turning them half way. I just watched them till they were nicely dark, but not burnt. They came out soft on the inside but retained a firm crust which was pleasant. A bit of chili powder or cayenne would go well for a kick. Will make these again
Easy, addicting and healthy.
Great recipe! Turned out perfectly!
This was my very first recipe to try in my new air fryer (Tefal Ultimate Fry) I don't know if it was because I used Vegetable Oil instead of Canola Oil, but they turned out quite soggy :( I also used garlic salt instead of garlic powder as I didn't have any. I'll try what someone else suggested next time and soak them in water first.
Delicious but not crispy. Cook for only 10/minutes.
I made these sweet potato fries and they turned out delicious! I did cut them into super thin strips. They turned out super crispy that way! Thank you for the recipe!
Fantastic!
These are so, so good. Yum! I made them exactly as written; didn’t change a thing. Thank you for the recipe.
Perfect! Will be making these often.
I enjoyed making theses simple fries but with a great taste.
Turned out great!