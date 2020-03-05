Brown Sugar Salmon

Rating: 4.7 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Salmon is marinated in maple syrup, brown sugar, and soy sauce for a quick and easy baked salmon dish for 1.

By Max

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine brown sugar, maple syrup, and soy sauce in a glass dish. Add salmon and marinate in the refrigerate for 20 minutes, turning salmon after 10 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Remove salmon from marinade, letting excess drip off, and place on a baking sheet. Discard excess marinade.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until salmon flakes easily with a fork, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
703 calories; protein 31.2g; carbohydrates 109.2g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 83.2mg; sodium 1906.8mg. Full Nutrition


Most helpful positive review

Lin Fields
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2020
This was really yummy!! We served it with Spanish rice and my husband loved it!! Read More
Reviews:
genegenedancingmachine
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2018
Delicious and easy! Read More
gilesva7
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2020
This was amazing! It was so easy to prep and was delicious. The brown sugar started to carmelize in some spots which made it even better. Read More
sandra Kingdon
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2019
Tried it as written but didn't like it broiled. As another reviewer suggested I tried it again but baked it and it came out great. Will bake it from now on. Read More
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/30/2018
This was super simple and turned out pretty good. I used a 12 ounce salmon filet an it was perfect. I think it would be a little too sweet for our liking if I would have used this much sugar and maple on only 6 ounces. I'll try grilling this the next time I make it to see if I cannot get it caramelized more than the stove did. Overall good recipe and one I would make again. Read More
nani
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2020
I loved it, passed it to my son and they loved this simple but very delicious recipe. Many thanks! Read More
Raj
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2019
Everyone loved it. Read More
