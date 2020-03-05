Brown Sugar Coconut Latte

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This latte has coconut, coconut, and more coconut! For coconut lovers.

By Yoly

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine canned coconut milk, coconut milk beverage, brown sugar, coconut oil, and coconut extract in a saucepan. Heat over low heat until hot. Use an immersion blender to froth milk mixture until foamy.

  • Pour coconut milk mixture into a large mug, holding foam back with the back of a spoon. Pour in coffee and add foam on top.

Cook's Note:

If you are using a Ninja Coffee Bar(R), select Travel Size, Specialty Brew.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
464 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 21.6g; fat 43g; sodium 33.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2018
This is deliciously indulgent. The brown sugar and coconut just go so well together. I refrigerated the leftovers and loved it cold. I made another version the next day by cooling the coconut milk mixture and adding it to cold brew coffee. Bingo! Another awesome drink. Thank you Yoly for your recipe. Read More
Helpful
(5)
