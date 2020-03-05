Brown Sugar Coconut Latte
Servings Per Recipe: 1
Calories: 463.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.2g 8 %
carbohydrates: 21.6g 7 %
dietary fiber: 1.8g 7 %
sugars: 13.2g
fat: 43g 66 %
saturated fat: 38.1g 191 %
niacin equivalents: 2.5mg 19 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 3.9mg 7 %
folate: 32.1mcg 8 %
calcium: 45.4mg 5 %
iron: 4mg 22 %
magnesium: 78.8mg 28 %
potassium: 575.1mg 16 %
sodium: 33.9mg 1 %
calories from fat: 387.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
