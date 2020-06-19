Easy Strawberry Cheesecake

A lovely no-bake cheesecake made with any fruit you wish, but strawberries are my favorite. I like to use British digestive biscuits but graham crackers will do as well. Simple and easy to make and rich in flavor.

Recipe by alisono

prep:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a large pie dish with parchment paper for easier slicing and serving.

  • Mix crushed biscuits and melted butter in a bowl. Press mixture into prepared dish and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

  • Combine cream cheese, mascarpone cheese, and sugar together in a bowl until well combined. Beat cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl using an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Fold into the cream cheese mixture. Reserve a few strawberries for garnish and fold remaining strawberries into the cream cheese mixture.

  • Spoon the mixture over the chilled biscuit base and smooth the top with the back of a spoon. Decorate with remaining strawberries. Chill for 1 hour before serving.

Cook's Note:

This is a very large dessert so you will need a good size dish, or you can portion the base and filling into individual bowls or glasses.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
675 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 32.8g; fat 58.7g; cholesterol 159.6mg; sodium 355.1mg. Full Nutrition
