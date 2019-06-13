Pollo al Ajillo (Spanish Garlic Chicken)

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This quintessentially Spanish chicken recipe with garlic and lemon is easy to make and full of flavor. Serve over a green salad or with rice or boiled potatoes.

By Luis Luna

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Lightly coat chicken with flour on all sides.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a heavy, large skillet over medium-high heat and cook chicken in batches until browned, 5 to 10 minutes per batch. Season with salt and remove chicken pieces from skillet. Add garlic and basil to the same oil in the skillet and cook for 2 minutes.

  • Return chicken pieces to the skillet and add white wine. Cover and simmer over low heat until chicken is cooked through and the juices run clear, about 30 minutes. Add lemon juice just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
542 calories; protein 48.5g; carbohydrates 10.1g; fat 29.1g; cholesterol 142mg; sodium 182.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (6)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

chelseajogden@gmail.com
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2018
I used it with boneless skinless chicken breast and it turned out great! The wine helps keep things moist in the skillet. It was delicious! Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

FrackFamily5 CA—>CT
Rating: 3 stars
01/05/2020
Made as written. It was way too much lemon flavor. I d scale this back to 1/2 a lemon- juiced. Served it over spinach greens which kind of saved the meal as it served as a salad dressing. Read More
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
chelseajogden@gmail.com
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2018
I used it with boneless skinless chicken breast and it turned out great! The wine helps keep things moist in the skillet. It was delicious! Read More
Helpful
(2)
FrackFamily5 CA—>CT
Rating: 3 stars
01/05/2020
Made as written. It was way too much lemon flavor. I d scale this back to 1/2 a lemon- juiced. Served it over spinach greens which kind of saved the meal as it served as a salad dressing. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022