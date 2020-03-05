Lemon Garlic Chicken Kebabs

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Gorgeous sticky, garlicky chicken kebabs perfect for the barbeque!

By primrosey

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine butter, lemon juice, lemon zest, brown sugar, and garlic in a bowl. Add chicken and marinate for at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • Remove chicken from the marinade and shake off excess. Thread onto skewers.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Arrange skewers on the prepared grill. Cook 15 to 20 minutes, turning occasionally, until chicken juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 6.6g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 97.7mg; sodium 142.1mg. Full Nutrition
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/07/2018
Made as written and this turned out pretty good. The butter clumps and hardens in the fridge so I melted it after I got the chicken on the skewers and poured it over the chicken as soon as it hit the grill. Seemed like a lot of waste not to. Good recipe though and a nice balance of tart and sweet. Read More
