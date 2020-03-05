Brown Sugar Plum Tart

This tart comes from my cousin Marie. I love plums - although you can make this recipe with other fruits, it's best with plums.

By Barbara

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Roll pastry out onto a flat work surface. Line a tart tin with the pastry.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Leave oven on.

  • Sprinkle semolina evenly over the pastry. Place plum halves on top in a circular pattern. Sprinkle brown sugar over plums.

  • Return tart to the oven and bake until plums are tender and pastry is golden, about 30 minutes. Serve warm or cold.

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 37.6g; fat 8.4g; sodium 131.6mg. Full Nutrition
