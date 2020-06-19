Lemon Trifle

I created this trifle when I had a ton of lemons left over from a party. I made my own lemon curd and then layered it with cream and ladyfingers soaked in homemade syrup - delicious. If you want to save time you can use store-bought lemon curd. You could also add a layer of fresh berries if you like.

Recipe by Toi

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
3 hrs 10 mins
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Syrup:
Lemon Curd:

Directions

  • Combine sugar and water in a saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil. Stir to dissolve sugar and remove from heat. Allow syrup to cool completely. Stir in juice of 1 lemon.

  • Meanwhile, combine sugar, lemon juice, and lemon zest in the top of a double boiler over simmering water. Stir together until well combined. Add eggs and egg yolks. Cook and stir over simmering water until lemon curd thickens, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat and beat in butter, 1 cube at a time. Allow to cool for 10 to 20 minutes.

  • Beat cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl using an electric mixer until frothy. Add vanilla sugar gradually, continuing to beat until soft peaks form.

  • Spread 1 layer of lemon curd on the bottom of a glass dish. Dip ladyfingers in the syrup and arrange snugly in a single layer on top. Spread another layer of lemon curd on top. Spread 1 layer of whipped cream on top of the lemon curd.

  • Continue layering soaked ladyfingers, whipped cream, and lemon curd until all ingredients are used up. Finish with a layer of lemon curd. Garnish with remaining whipped cream. Refrigerate at least 3 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
781 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 89.9g; fat 44.1g; cholesterol 400.6mg; sodium 139.7mg. Full Nutrition
