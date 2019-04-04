Spicy Vegetable Beef Soup

This was my first try at making soup. I doubled the cayenne because we like things spicy and put everything in the crockpot after browning the beef with the garlic and onions and cooked it on low for 6 hrs. The flavor was pretty good but it lacked the depth I was looking for. I added a half can of tomato sauce, paprika and coriander to the leftovers and cooked a little more. It was more to my liking after that. Next time I think I'll leave out some of the water, use a whole box of beef stock and a whole can of tomato sauce to try to get a richer flavor. Overall, a good recipe. Just needed a few tweaks to suit our palates.