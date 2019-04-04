Spicy Vegetable Beef Soup

Get ready for the many compliments you'll receive serving this fabulous, stick-to-your-ribs soup. I gave an old favorite a spicy twist by adding cayenne pepper. You will love it on a cold winter evening!

Recipe by Kathy S

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from roast and cut into 1 inch cubes. Place meat in a large pot over medium heat with oil, onion and garlic and cook, stirring, until meat is browned and onion is tender. Pour in broth, tomatoes and water. Stir in mixed vegetables, mushrooms and celery. Season with oregano, thyme, basil, parsley and cayenne. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover and simmer 75 minutes.

  • Stir in pasta and cook 10 minutes more, until pasta is tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 28.6g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 34.6mg; sodium 337.4mg. Full Nutrition
