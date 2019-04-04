Spicy Vegetable Beef Soup
Get ready for the many compliments you'll receive serving this fabulous, stick-to-your-ribs soup. I gave an old favorite a spicy twist by adding cayenne pepper. You will love it on a cold winter evening!
My husband is a soup fiend, so I made this. I have always HATED soup, but I tried this and was really surprised. It has the best flavor. I did add more garlic and onions, potato, and used beef boullion cubes since I didn't have the can broth. Also, I used the end of some beef I had on the bone, and added it right in with the beef as it simmered. I simmered it 3 hours prior so it would be tender. I really think doing that along with using the beef bone is what made it so delicious. My husband had 3 bowls! And my 15 month old even loved it.Read More
Omit the pasta, it soaks up too much of the liquid, and there's not much of that. I'd make it again but double the spices, including garlic, and add another can of beef stock for more liquid.Read More
Perfectly acceptable beef vegetable soup. I wouldn't call it "spicy" by any stretch of the imagination. I doubled the cayenne and it still wasn't "spicy", but was nice and tasty. I cooked it all day in the crockpot after browning the meat, onion, garlic and celery in a pan, and it was delicious. The meat was very tender. I used two cans of tomato sauce and a big box of beef broth in place of water because we like our soup thick. Substituted a diced potato for the pasta as another reviewed suggested. I'll certainly make this one again. Everyone enjoyed it.
Excellent. I left out the cayenne pepper, mushrooms and pasta. I used fresh carrots and potatoes chopped and canned beans, peas, and corn. Very tasty. Will definitely make again.
This was a great winter soup for my kids and husband. I used what was on hand; 2 1/2 pds pot roast, doubling the beef broth and stewed tomatoes (used italian spiced, which added to the flavor). I added two fresh zuchinis, 1 pound fresh carrots, and fresh mushrooms and celery with frozen corn. I only had organo and and basil, also added a few dashes of paprika. Everone loved it, including me!!!
I exchaged the pasta for potatoes and added a cup of V-8 juice to make more liquid. Needed salt and pepper as well. Will make again. I made a double recipe and am trying freezing the soup in three cup containers for future cold winter days.
This is really very good and tasty! I like foods with a little spice but not too much, this is perfect. I would make one change, do not put the pasta into the soup/stew it takes over the dish and soaks up the juice. I would recommend cooking it on the side.
I used a beef soup bone & water, no canned broth. Added bay leaf, 1 Tblsp barley, about 5 cloves garlic, sliced yellow zucchini, FRESH basil, fresh cilantro, in place of parsley; sauteed onion, garlic, zucchini in EVOO before adding to pot. This cooked for several hours. Used a potato, rather than pasta. This did not seem at all "spicy," though, so I added about 5 shakes of chili pepper flakes. Also needs salt and fresh ground pepper. When soup was done, I stirred in the chopped fresh cilantro. VERY good soup, thanks!
Terrific flavor! Loved the spiciness! I used fresh veggies, including a minced jalapeno (hubby threw that in!) I doubled the recipe as it seems impossible for us to make a small pot of soup. The broth is just excellent in flavor-which is what makes my DH happy!
Didn't add the mushrooms and cooked my pasta separately in water. Added two medium potatoes and a lot of salt. Served it with a side of crusty bread Turned out great!
I made this last night after coming down with a cold, it was absolutely delicious!
What can I say, this soup is delicious! My husband is a somewhat picky eater, especially when it comes to soups. He LOVED it! I added a little beef soup base and simmered it for 2 hours instead of 1 hr 15 min. It was heavenly. I will definatly make it more often!
i didnt use noodles but it is really good!!!!!!!!!!
A little disappointing for me. Didn't care for the combo of herbs. I need to discern which one(s) don't do it for me, because otherwise I liked the base of this soup.
very good.. I changed some things only because I did't have everything.. use ground beef, 1/2 lb of beef..rice instead of pasta this was the kicker 1 can of rotel tomato.
Best vegetable soup I have made in my life. I adjusted a few things but nothing that compromised the recipe. We ate a double batch within 4 days!
I changed this up like most reviewers, using hamburger instead of roast and a variety of fresh vegetables instead of frozen, and used a combo of orzo pasta and 1 can of white beans in place of the other pasta. The broth though, I followed the recipe to a T and is why we gave it 5 stars. The combo of the garlic and herbs really is spot on and the resulting broth is out of this world. If you're looking for spicy, this isn't for you but if you like a tasty blend of spices, this one is for you. We will definitely have again throughout the fall/winter.
love it
This is a good base recipe but needed a wee bit more flavor for my taste buds so I add some red wine, pinch o salt, black pepper and a bay leaf. Also used fresh veggies instead of frozen. Yummy meal for a cold night. :)
Soup was easy to make. Overall flavorful. I did not care for the beef broth, will try more tomatoes next time.
I loved this recipe. It was easy and simple. I did substitute 5 or 6 salt-free beef bouillion envelopes for beef broth since I must limit sodium and used the 28 oz. can of tomatoes instead of 14 oz. to make up for the beef broth liquid. Also I cut the meat into very, very small dice so it tenderized faster. I used ditalini since that's what I had. My husband raved.
Really good. I added a pinch of cayenne.
I love this recipe and my family just devours it! I do use beef broth instead of water, I add canned corn at the end instead of mixed veggies and I never add the pasta until I'm ready to serve it. It freezes wonderful, just add the pasta as you make it. Wonderful!
Overall, a good twist on a solid soup for cold weather. Simmered this for 2 1/2 hours and the beef came out delectable. For some reason though, this was much spicier than I thought it would be. I followed the recipe as written and was surprised by the heat. Wife ate one bowl and said she didn't want anymore.
I made this for dinner and my husband and I are both lovers of soup..but this one did really not do anything for either one of us. We had it for leftovers the next day after I doctered it up some. I added a package of taco seasoning, some hamburger, some sliced olives and mexi cheese. Served it with a big dollop of sour cream on top and crushed tortilla chips.
I really love this recipe, I am not a fan of oregano but it was good with this soup.
The wife really liked this recipe! I thought it was good also and I am not a big beef soup eater. I added some pasta and was short the parsley but it still turned out good. I will be making this again sometime soon.
Easy to find ingredients for me - since I live in Korea. I added more beef bouillion since it was turning out more like a stew than a soup. Very hearty and healthy on a winter evening.
This soup is awesome, very quick to make, smells divine while cooking. Hubby and kids loved it. Thank you!
Whole family loved it! I also used the leftover roast beef I had. I will definately make this again.
I absolutly love it! I used 1/2 of the cayenne pepper enough to taste.
Absolutely love this recipe!! It is spiced just right. We used a variation of the twisty pasta called Gemelli, which is a little bit gummy after it is cooked and I like that a lot! This is my new wintertime beef vegetable soup!! Highly recommend it!
Very good base for a soup and I will be making it again with some slight changes. I agree with some posts here that it needed more liquid. I used acina de pepe (small pasta pellets) instead of rotini and it was still a very thick consistency. I even added some water and beef base, along with more spices to compensate and it was still very thick...but very tasty!! Thank you for posting!
Very tasty. I used tomato sauce. No water, boxed broth instead. I also used Chipotle Tabasco sauce instead of cayenne pepper. Also, I used ground turkey. With all the spices, you couldn't tell if you were eating turkey or beef.
My grandson who is mr. "I never eat left-overs" has been all over eating this soup. I doubled the spices except for the cayenne pepper. Instead of stewed tomatoes I added 1/2 cup of catsup. I used three cubes of Knorr beef broth and 2 1/2 qts of water. Ten minutes before serving I put in the pasta so it would stay firm. To thicken it a little I added 1 cup of leftover mashed potatoes. It was super tasty and made the house smell heavenly as it cooked.
I love soup and am always looking for good recipes. This is great minus the pasta. Great flavors and a good cut of meat makes the difference! Nice balance of herbs and the addition of tomatoes rounds it out.
Great soup! Added egg plant, green and yellow squash, green beans, peas,carrots, celery, onion. Instead of pasta made it with barley. Used Cabernet with the broth and reduced the water. Deep, rich and hearty!! Everyone loved it. Should have doubled the recipe!
My husband raved about it then my son and his family came the next day and completely devoured the rest of it and wanted more. The only change I did was a little more garlic and Tabasco sauce. Definitely will make it again and again
It was easy and the taste was great
very good i used this as the base to my veggy soup. i used canned veggies and added more spices. love it
Just delicious! I doubled the garlic, used marzano tomatoes that I diced, fresh thyme along with the rest of the herbs. I left out the pasta and used a quart of beef broth, plus 12 oz of water. I also pureed the onion in some of the tomato juice since my guest likes the flavor of onions but not the texture. Great served with fresh Italian bread!
This was very good. The only thing I’d do next time is add more Barley. Half a cup wasn’t enough.
This was my first try at making soup. I doubled the cayenne because we like things spicy and put everything in the crockpot after browning the beef with the garlic and onions and cooked it on low for 6 hrs. The flavor was pretty good but it lacked the depth I was looking for. I added a half can of tomato sauce, paprika and coriander to the leftovers and cooked a little more. It was more to my liking after that. Next time I think I'll leave out some of the water, use a whole box of beef stock and a whole can of tomato sauce to try to get a richer flavor. Overall, a good recipe. Just needed a few tweaks to suit our palates.
Delicious! I added frozen sweet corn and one can or Rotel. Def a keeper!
I had leftover roast beef, so skipped that step. Used about 12 oz of broth, since that is what I had left in the box. Added 1qt water and 1 tsp beef boullion, 2 large potatoes diced, about 10 baby carrots diced, 1 onion diced, 2 stalks of celery sliced, and a 14 oz can of diced tomatoes. Omitted the pasta. I found the spice mixture as stated in the recipe to be perfect, except I only used a pinch of cayenne, since I don't like extra spicy foods. I figured my husband could add a splash of hot sauce if he wanted. I usually make a recipe exactly as written the first time, but I wanted to use up the roast beef, and found that this recipe adapted nicely.
