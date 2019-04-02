Spicy Chunks of Stewed Beef Soup

3.4
7 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A hearty stew with mixed beans and a great blend of spice. Simple, with ingredients that all soup makers have on hand.

Recipe by Rob Belyk

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 hrs
additional:
2 hrs
total:
12 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Rinse and pick through beans and place in a medium saucepan with water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil for 10 minutes, then remove from heat, cover and let soak 2 hours. Drain and rinse.

  • In a 5 quart slow cooker, combine beans, stew meat, broth, wine, tomatoes, carrots, celery, potatoes, garlic and onions. Season with salt, pepper, cayenne, red pepper flakes, oregano, mustard and hot sauce. Cover and cook on low 10 to 12 hours.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 20.6g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 39.9mg; sodium 569.5mg. Full Nutrition
