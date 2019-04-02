Spicy Chunks of Stewed Beef Soup

This recipe was great! I went a little light on the cayenne pepper and red pepper flakes and was glad I did, but I always go light on those. As my husband finished off his bowl he said, "This recipe is definately a keeper!" The spice makes it a bit different from your average beef stew. I thought it was pretty quick and easy. It takes a long time to cook and you have to soak the beans, so plan ahead, but it was nice to come home to dinner with very little time spent in the kitchen.
Before adding the meat to the crockpot, I sprinkled a couple tablespoons of flour over it, tossed it to coat and browned it a bit in a little EVOO. After fishing the meat out and transferring it to the crockpot, I deglazed the pan with the red wine to get all those yummy crunchy bits into the stew. I did not add potatoes to this recipe (because I was serving it over leftover mashed potatoes) and I went light on the cayenne only because I was serving this to my husband and two kids. Not a bad stew, seems to be a little thin to me. I did have to thicken it up a bit with a little cornstarch slurry. I would make this again but double up on the veggies next time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
02/04/2004
would not suggest trying unless you ahve lots of time and it was not that good
Very good as written. The ground mustard gives it a good depth. I used canned beans instead of dried, not sure if that changed much. And used plain white onions in the stew and topped it with green onions. Saved and will make again! (if you don't like spicy foods then I would be careful with the various peppers)
