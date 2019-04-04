Super Rich Brownies from a Mix

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Quick and easy brownies. They are soft and delicious and hard to stop eating at just one.

By Amy Green

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 brownies
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 12-cup muffin tin.

  • Combine milk, vegetable oil, water, and egg in a bowl; whisk until well combined. Whisk in brownie mix, followed by pudding mix. Whisk until batter slightly thickens, about 2 minutes. Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each 1/3 of the way.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack as quickly as possible to prevent brownies from overbaking.

Cook's Note:

For an optional coating, once brownies have cooled, put 1 cup of confectioners' sugar in a bag and add brownies 3 at a time. Shake bag until brownies are well covered. Repeat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 161.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Janine Hightower
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2018
I used heavy cream instead of milk because I prefer a richer fudgy brownie....??????. SCRUMPTIOUS! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Nikiekelly
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2018
Made as written and my family loved it! My parents came by and were swiping them off the desert tray! Read More
Stewart Sprotte
Rating: 4 stars
06/27/2018
a true family favorite. Very rich. Read More
Shannon
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2018
Excellent recipe. The pudding gives them a creamy inside almost like a molten lava cake. Huge hit at our 4th of July party Read More
