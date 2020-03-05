Bacon and Brown Sugar Green Bean Casserole

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Great side dish for family events if you're tired of the regular green bean casserole. This salty and sweet side dish will definitely be the talk of the table!

By BrandonS

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix soy sauce, butter, brown sugar, salt, garlic powder, and black pepper together in a large bowl.

  • Wrap 1 piece of bacon around 3 or 4 green beans. Use a toothpick to secure in place, if necessary, and place in a baking dish. Continue with remaining bacon and green beans. Pour brown sugar sauce on top, cover the baking dish with aluminum foil, and refrigerate 8 hours to overnight.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Uncover baking dish; turn and dip the wrapped green beans so they are covered in the sauce.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bacon is fully cooked, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 22.8g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 54.3mg; sodium 1799.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/16/2018
These were delicious! They were a little too sweet in my opinion so next time I'll cut the sugar in half. Read More
