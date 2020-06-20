Grandma's Chilled Watermelon Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 376.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 6g 12 %
carbohydrates: 34.8g 11 %
dietary fiber: 1.9g 8 %
sugars: 31.9g
fat: 25.5g 39 %
saturated fat: 10.4g 52 %
cholesterol: 31.4mg 11 %
vitamin a iu: 411.5IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 0.9mg 7 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 2.9mg 5 %
folate: 9.2mcg 2 %
calcium: 49.4mg 5 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 27.8mg 10 %
potassium: 149.5mg 4 %
sodium: 181.9mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 229.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.