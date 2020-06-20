Grandma's Chilled Watermelon Salad

I found this recipe in a box of my grandmother's papers and loved it from the first time I made it. Also very good over a pretzel, vanilla wafer, or graham cracker crust.

By SNUGGLES61

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine gelatin and boiling water in a medium heatproof bowl. Stir until dissolved, about 2 minutes. Add cold water and mix well. Place in the refrigerator and chill until partially set, about 1 hour

  • Add watermelon, undrained pineapple, and 1 cup pecans to the gelatin and mix well. Spoon into a salad bowl. Place back in the refrigerator and chill until set, about 1 hour.

  • Place cream cheese in a medium bowl. Beat using an electric mixer on high speed until light and fluffy.

  • Add milk and sugar to cream cheese and continue beating until the mixture is smooth. Fold in whipped topping. Spread mixture over the gelatin and sprinkle remaining pecans on top. Chill until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 34.8g; fat 25.5g; cholesterol 31.4mg; sodium 181.9mg. Full Nutrition
