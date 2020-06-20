Cool-Off-the-Heat Avocado and Watermelon Salad

Lovely cooling salad goes great with spicy or heavy food. It has crisp and sweet watermelon with creamy, buttery avocado topped with a zesty orange, mint vinaigrette. I serve this salad with the main course to cool off my spicy food.

By MauiKattie

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Dressing:

Directions

  • Combine lettuce and sprouts in a bowl. Top with avocado and watermelon cubes. Sprinkle cilantro on top.

  • Blend orange juice, vinegar, honey, cream, and mustard in a blender or food processor. Slowly drizzle in 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons oil while blender is running. Blend in mint, salt, and pepper.

Cook's Notes:

Use your favorite crispy lettuce and toss in a little bitter lettuce for balance.

Substitute watercress for the sunflower sprouts if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 37.4g; cholesterol 3.4mg; sodium 53.2mg. Full Nutrition
