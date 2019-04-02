AMAZING. I love getting salmon chowder when we're at a medium-high to high-end restaurant because those seem to be the only places that do a decent job of it - even here in the Seattle area where Alaskan salmon is abundant (don't get me started on that Atlantic salmon garbage). This recipe is as good, if not better than, those restaurants. Some may prefer a more creamy, less chunky chowder, but not me. Don't get me wrong, this chowder was very creamy too, but just not more cream than substance like some places make it. This was fantastic. My 4 year old twin girls gobbled it down and my 6 year old only hesitated a little bit because he has a weird thing against corn (who doesn't like corn? especially creamed corn? whatever). I will definitely be making this again. It's great comfort food - especially for all the grey, rainy days we get here in the great Pacific NW.