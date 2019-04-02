Salmon Chowder

Deliciously creamy salmon chowder. I don't like fish, but I love this soup!

Recipe by KENULIA

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion, celery, and garlic powder; sauté until onions are tender. Add broth; stir in potatoes and carrots. Season with salt, pepper, and dill. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, cover, and simmer 20 minutes.

  • Stir in salmon, corn, evaporated milk, and cheese. Cook until heated through.

490 calories; protein 38.6g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 25.9g; cholesterol 104.2mg; sodium 1139.5mg. Full Nutrition
