Russian Chili

3.9
12 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

A bold twist to a traditional favorite. This recipe would have even pleased Stalin.

Recipe by Captain Cook

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, cook beef until brown. Drain and let cool. Rinse with water. Drain.

  • In a large pot over medium heat, cook onion, bell pepper and celery in oil until just tender. Stir in ground beef, beer, water, chili powder, salt, pepper, parsley and cumin. Reduce heat, cover and simmer 30 minutes.

  • Stir in tomato paste and cook 10 minutes more.

  • Stir in kidney beans and heat through. Remove from heat and stir in sour cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
422 calories; protein 24.5g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 26.2g; cholesterol 82.4mg; sodium 392.8mg. Full Nutrition
