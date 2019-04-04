Russian Chili
A bold twist to a traditional favorite. This recipe would have even pleased Stalin.
Truth be told, I didn't add the cup of sour cream to the entire chili, which is, from what I can glean, the ingredient that makes this "Russian." We like to glop our own sour cream (along w/ grated cheese and green onion) as we're serving. There is NO chance that this serves 8 though b/c I doubled the beans, and added a can of diced tomatoes, and fed 3 hungry folks who'd come in from a snowy day to the delicious aroma of chili, and had a smidgen for leftovers, maybe just enough to doll up a baked potato tomorrow. I can only imagine that the type of "can of beer" could make a difference, depending on which kind you use -- Guinness? Pale ale? That funky lime-flavored beer? I'd give this 5-stars for watching in awe as my 3-year old demolished her bowl, but 3-4 stars for it being a ho-hum-kinda-chili. Good, but not outstanding. One of the last chilis that I reviewed "Emily's Chipotle Chili" blew this one away, but I'm still on my mission to test out as many chili recipes that there are on AR, sooooo here's my Russian Chili Haiku: "Didn't quite add up. Sour Cream mixed in the pot? It needed more beans."Read More
I think the taste of the beer was too overwhelming and there were too many onions. The flavor just wasn't pleasing.Read More
This was good, but I think I would use chili meat next time instead of ground beef. I used Shiner Bock as the beer and enjoyed that subtle flavor.
One review said not to stir in the sour cream? I have sour cream with almost everything i stirred in my sour cream. It was amazing loved this recipe and it is a regular one in my kitchen. I have tried many Russian recipes. My father is from Russia and i love the food there.
My daughter and I made this for school after learning about Russia, and everyone loved it! We did sauté 2 cloves of garlic in with the veggies, and added some cheddar cheese and homemade crackers to the top of each bowl. Other than that we followed the directions exactly. Great recipe that we'll be making again! :-)
Delicious. Double the tomato paste, and double the beans with a little over 2lbs of meat. Make sure you stir in the sour cream. Don’t go too heavy on the onions. I’m from Russia, and this was a delicious recipe.
The recipe was tasty, but I prefer the regular chili better. However, I may make this recipe again.
this was tasty but i had to add certain ingredients to add to it because the onion was just overwhelming. i added paprika, creole, a lot more chili powder, more salt and pepper, and potatoes to make it taste better. also tip, if youre using kidney beans put half of the bean juice to add the taste, i also suggest using light and dark mixed together
