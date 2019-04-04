Truth be told, I didn't add the cup of sour cream to the entire chili, which is, from what I can glean, the ingredient that makes this "Russian." We like to glop our own sour cream (along w/ grated cheese and green onion) as we're serving. There is NO chance that this serves 8 though b/c I doubled the beans, and added a can of diced tomatoes, and fed 3 hungry folks who'd come in from a snowy day to the delicious aroma of chili, and had a smidgen for leftovers, maybe just enough to doll up a baked potato tomorrow. I can only imagine that the type of "can of beer" could make a difference, depending on which kind you use -- Guinness? Pale ale? That funky lime-flavored beer? I'd give this 5-stars for watching in awe as my 3-year old demolished her bowl, but 3-4 stars for it being a ho-hum-kinda-chili. Good, but not outstanding. One of the last chilis that I reviewed "Emily's Chipotle Chili" blew this one away, but I'm still on my mission to test out as many chili recipes that there are on AR, sooooo here's my Russian Chili Haiku: "Didn't quite add up. Sour Cream mixed in the pot? It needed more beans."

