Savory Tortas de Aceite

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These Spanish olive oil tortas are somewhere between a flatbread and a crisp bread in texture and are delicious alone (with soup, for example), or topped with whatever you like - cream cheese, cold meat, pesto, antipasto. You choose!

By Beryl O'Laffs

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 tortas
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons water, olive oil, and yeast together in a bowl. Set aside in a warm place for 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly oil 2 large baking sheets.

  • Mix flour, thyme, rosemary, and salt together in a separate bowl. Make a well in the center and slowly pour in the yeast mixture, stirring gradually using a fork. Knead gently by hand until a smooth dough forms, 2 to 3 minutes. Add more flour 1 tablespoon at a time if dough is sticky. Let rest in a warm place for 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Lightly flour a clean work surface and a rolling pin. Divide dough into 8 equal pieces; shape each into a ball. Roll out each ball into a 6-inch circle. Place 4 tortas on each baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 6 to 7 minutes. Flip tortas over and bake until golden brown, 6 to 7 minutes more. Watch closely towards the end to ensure that they don't burn. Transfer to wire racks to cool.

Cook's Note:

You can use other herbs and spices - for example, 1 1/2 tablespoons dried basil plus 1 tablespoon garlic powder works well. Note that I use salt sparingly, so if your preference is for something saltier you may want to add more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 18.6g; fat 14.3g; sodium 111.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/26/2022