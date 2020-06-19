Tyrolean Nut Cake (Tiroler Nusskuchen)

You can bake this delicious nut cake from Tyrol in a fluted tube pan (such as Bundt®) or loaf pan. It is moist and will last a few days (if you can keep the family away from it). Hazelnuts are my favorite, but you can use walnuts as well.

Recipe by Ursel

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grease a fluted tube pan (such as Bundt®) generously with butter and sprinkle with bread crumbs. Turn pan so bread crumbs are evenly distributed. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Beat butter using an electric mixer on high speed for a few minutes until foamy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Add sugar and vanilla sugar in batches. Beat batter for a few minutes until mixture is light and foamy. Mix in white wine.

  • Combine flour, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Mix flour mixture into egg mixture quickly on low speed. Fold in hazelnuts and chocolate chips. Pour batter into the prepared baking pan and level with the back of a spoon.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
432 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 29.5g; cholesterol 128.6mg; sodium 109mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022