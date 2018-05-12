The Perfect Margarita
Mastering the margarita requires a certain amount of practice, but once you dial-in your perfect ratio, it's a really easy cocktail to replicate. The classic recipe is 3 parts tequila, 2 parts triple sec, and 1 part freshly squeezed lime juice, and you should probably start off pretty close to that, but my personal favorite proportions are 4-3-2.
For the best results, be sure to use fresh ice, fresh limes, and a nice bottle of triple sec, like Cointreau(R). You'll also want to use a decent 100% agave white tequila, like the Don Abraham's Single Estate Blanco Tequila I enjoyed, but having said that, feel free to use one with a shorter name.
Some like to add a dash of agave nectar for a little extra sweetness, but I do not.