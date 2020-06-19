Rhubarb and Dried Fig Jam

This delicious jam can also be made with frozen rhubarb. Make sure you weigh the rhubarb without the leaves to get an accurate ratio of rhubarb to sugar. I always make extra jars to give away for the holidays.

Recipe by UlrikeB

Ingredients

Directions

  • Inspect 8 half-pint jars for cracks and rings for rust, discard any defective ones. Immerse in simmering water until rhubarb jam is ready. Wash new, unused lids and rings in warm soapy water.

  • Combine figs, port wine, and orange zest in a bowl. Soak for 2 to 3 hours.

  • Combine soaked figs, soaking liquid, and rhubarb in a saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until rhubarb is tender and starts to fall apart, about 3 minutes.

  • Stir in pectin and bring mixture to a full rolling boil over high heat. Add sugar and stir to dissolve. Return to a full rolling boil and boil for exactly 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Skim off any foam with a ladle or a large spoon.

  • Pack rhubarb-fig jam into the prepared jars, filling to within 1/4 inch of the top. Run a clean knife or thin spatula around the insides of the jars to remove any air bubbles. Wipe rims with a moist paper towel to remove any spills. Top with lids and tightly screw on rings.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil and lower jars 2 inches apart into the boiling water using a holder. Pour in more boiling water to cover jars by at least 1 inch. Bring to a rolling boil, cover, and process for 10 minutes.

  • Remove the jars from the stockpot and place onto a cloth-covered or wood surface, several inches apart. Let rest for 24 hours without moving the jars. Gently press the center of each lid with a finger to ensure the lid does not move up or down. Remove the rings for storage and store in a cool, dark area.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
44 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 10.9g; sodium 0.6mg. Full Nutrition
