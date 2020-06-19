Rhubarb and Dried Fig Jam
This delicious jam can also be made with frozen rhubarb. Make sure you weigh the rhubarb without the leaves to get an accurate ratio of rhubarb to sugar. I always make extra jars to give away for the holidays.
This delicious jam can also be made with frozen rhubarb. Make sure you weigh the rhubarb without the leaves to get an accurate ratio of rhubarb to sugar. I always make extra jars to give away for the holidays.
Made this recipe pretty much as written except used minced candied orange peel instead of zest This recipe makes a well balanced and fine tasting jam that goes very well with cheese and crackers. Serve it with a cheese plate for an appetizer, dessert or even a fancy snack! Lots of compliments from guests who tried this!Read More
Made this recipe pretty much as written except used minced candied orange peel instead of zest This recipe makes a well balanced and fine tasting jam that goes very well with cheese and crackers. Serve it with a cheese plate for an appetizer, dessert or even a fancy snack! Lots of compliments from guests who tried this!
https://www.domesticgourmet.com/chimichurri-pizza-with-prosciutto-figs/
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections