Ayam Penyet Pedas (Indonesian Spicy Penyet Chicken)

Ayam Penyet (Penyet Chicken) is an incredibly spicy Indonesian dish that will make your tongue feel like burning... you will need to go to a special Asian grocery store to get some of the ingredients.

Recipe by deravi

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine garlic, 1 shallot, ginger, galangal, coriander, and 1 1/2 teaspoon salt in a mortar and pestle; pound into a paste.

  • Combine chicken with the garlic paste, water, and salam leaves in a pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until chicken is cooked through, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat 2 teaspoons oil in a skillet. Once the chicken is fully boiled, fry the chicken in the skillet until it's golden brown, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • For the sambal (chili sauce) heat 1 teaspoon oil in a skillet over medium heat and cook remaining 2 shallots, tomato, and red chiles for 2 minutes. Move to a mortar and pestle and add lime juice, shrimp paste, 1/2 teaspoon salt, sugar, and lemon basil. Pound everything into a paste.

  • Place the sambal (chile sauce) at the bottom of a serving plate and place the chicken on top of the dish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
558 calories; protein 38.8g; carbohydrates 45.5g; fat 27.1g; cholesterol 107.1mg; sodium 2458.7mg. Full Nutrition
