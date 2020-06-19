Close this dialog window Share & More Close this dialog window Nutritional Information Ayam Penyet Pedas (Indonesian Spicy Penyet Chicken)
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 558.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 38.8g 78 %
carbohydrates: 45.5g 15 %
dietary fiber: 6g 24 %
sugars: 18.3g
fat: 27.1g 42 %
saturated fat: 6.4g 32 %
cholesterol: 107.1mg 36 %
vitamin a iu: 6226.4IU 125 %
niacin equivalents: 17.4mg 134 %
vitamin b6: 1.9mg 121 %
vitamin c: 385.8mg 643 %
folate: 130.1mcg 33 %
calcium: 205.8mg 21 %
iron: 7mg 39 %
magnesium: 143.8mg 51 %
potassium: 1572.2mg 44 %
sodium: 2458.7mg 98 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 39 %
calories from fat: 243.7
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Back to Recipe Recipe Reviews Photos Reviews for Photos of Ayam Penyet Pedas (Indonesian Spicy Penyet Chicken)
1 of 2
Ayam Penyet Pedas (Indonesian Spicy Penyet Chicken) 1 of 1 Ayam Penyet Pedas (Indonesian Spicy Penyet Chicken) AllrecipesPhoto Back to Content Remove from Collections
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections.
View My Collections Close this dialog window Successfully saved
Congrats! You saved Ayam Penyet Pedas (Indonesian Spicy Penyet Chicken) to your
Favorites Close this dialog window View image
Ayam Penyet Pedas (Indonesian Spicy Penyet Chicken)
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.
Back to Content Save to Collections