Kek Lapis Indonesia (Indonesian Layer Cake)

A popular cake in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia during festive and special occasions. It's time-consuming to make but well worth it. This is the basic technique for making layer cake. You can get creative and use 2 different flavored cake mixtures (such as chocolate and spice).

Recipe by mekmolek

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease the bottom and sides of a square cake pan. Cut a piece of parchment paper to fit the base exactly and grease the paper.

  • Sift flour, cinnamon, cloves, anise, and cardamom together into a bowl.

  • Beat butter and vanilla extract together in a bowl using an electric mixer until creamy. Cream egg yolks and 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar together in another bowl until thick and tripled in volume. Place egg whites in a separate bowl using clean beaters; mix until stiff peaks form.

  • Mix the creamed butter with the creamed egg yolk mixture. Slowly fold in the spiced flour, alternating with beaten egg whites. Carefully mix well.

  • Pour 1 ladleful of cake batter into the prepared pan. Spread batter evenly into a layer about 1/4-inch thick.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until light brown, about 5 minutes. Remove pan from oven; use a skewer to prick the top of the cake to prevent air bubbles from forming.

  • Spread another ladleful of batter on top and bake the new layer for about 5 minutes. Repeat the process and bake each remaining ladle of batter. When done, remove the cake from pan at once. Turn it over, top side up, onto a cooling rack and let cool for at least half an hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
559 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 33.4g; fat 44.5g; cholesterol 445.8mg; sodium 303.3mg. Full Nutrition
