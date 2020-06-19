Batagor Bandung (Indonesian Fried Tofu)

This is a very popular street food found around the Sunda region of Western Java. Batagor is an acronym for Bakso Tahu Goreng (Fried Tofu Balls) though it's not really a ball, but more of a triangle shape. The tofu is stuffed with a mixture of savory ground meat, steamed, and then coated with batter and fried; it is served with a spicy sweet chile-peanut sauce.

Recipe by mekmolek

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Batter:
Sauce:

Directions

  • Slice each tofu square diagonally to make 8 triangles. Make a cut into the base of each tofu triangle and scoop out enough of tofu to create a pocket.

  • Combine scooped-out tofu pieces, prawns, egg, ground chicken, green onion, cornstarch, sesame oil, salt, and pepper in a bowl for the filling. Carefully stuff filling back into the tofu triangles; the filling will bulge out.

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add stuffed tofu triangles, cover, and steam for 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, make the batter. Mix egg and flour in a bowl. Whisk in enough water to give batter a medium-thin consistency.

  • Combine water, peanuts, red chile pepper, garlic, vinegar, salt, and sugar in a bowl. Stir until salt and sugar have dissolved and set sauce aside.

  • Remove cooked tofu triangles from the steamer.

  • Heat oil in a wok until hot. Dip triangles into the batter and slowly lower into the hot oil. Fry in batches until golden brown and the batter is cooked through, about 5 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Serve hot with the peanut sauce.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 61.5mg; sodium 391.1mg. Full Nutrition
