Batagor Bandung (Indonesian Fried Tofu)
This is a very popular street food found around the Sunda region of Western Java. Batagor is an acronym for Bakso Tahu Goreng (Fried Tofu Balls) though it's not really a ball, but more of a triangle shape. The tofu is stuffed with a mixture of savory ground meat, steamed, and then coated with batter and fried; it is served with a spicy sweet chile-peanut sauce.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 61.5mg; sodium 391.1mg. Full Nutrition