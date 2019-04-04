Chorba Hamra bel Frik (Algerian Lamb, Tomato, and Freekeh Soup)

5
2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This traditional Algerian soup is prepared every day during the month of Ramadan by most families. It is usually accompanied by briks or boreks.

Recipe by salima1962

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place freekeh in a bowl and cover with cold water. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Combine lamb, onion, pepper, paprika, cinnamon, and salt in a pot. Add oil, 1/2 of the cilantro, 1/2 of the mint, and celery and simmer over low heat for 15 minutes. Stir in chickpeas and cover with a little water. Bring to a gentle simmer. Add tomato paste, zucchini, and carrot and mix well.

  • Set a steamer over the pot and add tomatoes. Cover and steam tomatoes until soft, about 5 minutes. Crush tomatoes using a wooden spoon so pulp drips into the soup. Discard leftover tomato peels. Add potato and enough water to cover. Simmer until potato is soft, about 10 minutes.

  • Drain freekeh and add to the soup. Simmer until soft, about 15 minutes. Remove celery stalk. Sprinkle soup with remaining cilantro and mint before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 24.1mg; sodium 148.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022