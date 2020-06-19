Karkadeh (Egyptian Hibiscus Iced Tea)

This traditional Egyptian hibiscus tea is made with loose dried hibiscus flowers, which are left to steep in the tea as it cools so the tea is quite strong. Tea bags are not suitable. We drink this tea rather sweet to break fast during the month of Ramadan. Make sure to sweeten the tea while still warm so that the sugar dissolves easily and then serve chilled.
