Karkadeh (Egyptian Hibiscus Iced Tea)

This traditional Egyptian hibiscus tea is made with loose dried hibiscus flowers, which are left to steep in the tea as it cools so the tea is quite strong. Tea bags are not suitable. We drink this tea rather sweet to break fast during the month of Ramadan. Make sure to sweeten the tea while still warm so that the sugar dissolves easily and then serve chilled.

Recipe by Afiyet_olson

prep:
5 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the hibiscus flowers in a pot and cover with boiling water. Sweeten to taste and allow to cool. Strain and pour into a pitcher. Refrigerate until well chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
16 calories; carbohydrates 4.2g; sodium 7.1mg. Full Nutrition
