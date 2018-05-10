Overnight Oats with Blueberries

Rating: 4.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

If you soak oats in milk and yogurt overnight in the fridge, you don't need to cook oatmeal in the morning! This is a delicious and easy breakfast to start your day. I add blueberries, honey, cinnamon, and flaxseed meal to make it a little more nutritious.

By Chantal

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine oats, milk, yogurt, flaxseed meal, honey, and cinnamon in a glass jar; mix well. Fold in blueberries. Cover and refrigerate, 8 hours to overnight.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 48.3g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 11.4mg; sodium 95.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

JerseyJewelz
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2019
It was very tasty! I have been making regular oatmeal for my husband for years to help with his cholesterol levels and heart health so this was a welcome change to his menu! Adding the flax seed meal and other healthy ingredients was an added bonus. Super simple too! Read More
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
JerseyJewelz
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2019
It was very tasty! I have been making regular oatmeal for my husband for years to help with his cholesterol levels and heart health so this was a welcome change to his menu! Adding the flax seed meal and other healthy ingredients was an added bonus. Super simple too! Read More
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2022
I don't always like these uncooked overnight oats, but this one is good. I used almond milk, and I used vanilla yogurt, so I only used 1 tsp of honey. I liked all the cinnamon in this! Read More
bob
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2019
Followed directions cooked overnight and we really liked it. It was much creamer than when done on the stove top. My husband isn t crazy about the blueberries so when I make it again I wil Use 3 mashed bananas & add a tablespooon Of brown sugar. It was really good! Also added some chopped walnuts. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/18/2022