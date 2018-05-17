Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Chorizo "Mac"-N-Cheese
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 402.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 17.9g 36 %
carbohydrates: 8.1g 3 %
dietary fiber: 2.8g 11 %
sugars: 3.3g
fat: 33.9g 52 %
saturated fat: 18.7g 93 %
cholesterol: 79.8mg 27 %
vitamin a iu: 510.3IU 10 %
niacin equivalents: 6.6mg 51 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 31 %
vitamin c: 59.5mg 99 %
folate: 65.1mcg 16 %
calcium: 208.5mg 21 %
iron: 1.4mg 8 %
magnesium: 31.8mg 11 %
potassium: 563.3mg 16 %
sodium: 1188.9mg 48 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 33 %
calories from fat: 305.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved