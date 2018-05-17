Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Chorizo "Mac"-N-Cheese

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Keto Buffalo cauliflower chorizo mac and cheese without the mac.

By Gup

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Place cauliflower florets in a microwave-safe bowl. Cook in the microwave oven for 10 minutes.

  • While cauliflower cooks, heat coconut oil in a pan over medium heat. Add chorizo, mushrooms, and onion; cook and stir until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a baking dish.

  • Stir butter, cream, Cheddar cheese, and Parmesan cheese into the cauliflower, in that order. Mix in hot sauce. Transfer mixture to the baking dish with the chorizo mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
403 calories; protein 17.9g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 33.9g; cholesterol 79.8mg; sodium 1188.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
