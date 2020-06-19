Opor Ayam (Chicken in Coconut Milk)

Opor ayam is an Indonesian chicken dish originating from the central to Eastern parts of the Java islands. This is usually served to enliven Ramadan in our tradition, along with ketupat and sambal goreng kentang (chile-fried potato).

Recipe by GrowinKitchen

Gallery

Credit: GrowinKitchen

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Soak chicken pieces in lemon juice for 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, heat a dry skillet over medium heat. Toast candlenuts, coriander, and cumin in the skillet until fragrant, about 1 minute. Transfer to a large mortar and pestle and grind into a paste with shallots, garlic, galangal, ginger, peppercorns, and turmeric. Work in batches if necessary.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add spice paste and stir until aromatic, 2 to 3 minutes. Add lemongrass, tamarind juice, lime leaves, bay leaves, salt, and sugar.

  • Rinse lemon juice off chicken pieces and slide them into the skillet. Turn to coat evenly with spices. Pour in thin and thick coconut milk. Simmer until flavors combine, about 30 minutes. Add basil leaves. Continue cooking until chicken is tender, about 15 minutes more.

  • Serve chicken and sauce in a bowl, sprinkled with fried shallots.

Cook's Note:

Substitute salam leaves for the bay leaves if desired. Use lime basil leaves if you can find them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
538 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 45.9g; cholesterol 38.4mg; sodium 432.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022