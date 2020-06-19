Banana Malpua (Fried Indian Pancake for Diwali)

Malpua is an Indian pancake-like dessert fried in oodles of ghee and sugar syrup. The traditional sweet has been a festive staple since eons. For the longest time in Indian households, malpuas were associated with something celebratory. This is very popular in Northern and Eastern part of the country and the history goes back to the days of Aryans. This mouthwatering dish is prepared nowadays during Eid or Holi or during Diwali.

Recipe by Baisali Chef

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat milk in a small saucepan over medium heat until it begins to bubble. Remove from heat and keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • Bring 1 1/2 cups sugar and water to a boil in another saucepan. Add cardamom and saffron. Boil until syrup is thick and sticky, 4 to 7 minutes. Pour syrup into a bowl and place it over warm water to keep warm.

  • Blend warmed milk, remaining 1/2 cup sugar, bananas, flour, semolina, condensed milk, fennel, salt, and baking soda in a food processor until smooth, not be too thick or too runny. Cover and let rest, at least 30 minutes and up to 4 hours.

  • Heat oil and ghee in a nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low. Drop 1 large spoonful of batter into the center to make a 2-inch pancake. Cook until edges turn golden brown, about 2 minutes. Flip and fry until both sides are golden, 1 to 2 minutes more. Remove with a slotted spoon and let cool. Repeat with remaining batter.

  • Dunk cooled pancakes into the syrup, one by one. Garnish with almonds and raisins.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of dipping syrup. The actual amount of syrup consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
429 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 80g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 24.4mg; sodium 89.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/04/2022