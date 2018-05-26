Easy, Spicy Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Start with chicken broth from leftover rotisserie chicken for this easy and tasty ramen soup.

By KKraft

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Toppings:

Directions

  • Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Reduce heat to low and gently lower eggs into the water. Cook for 8 minutes. Remove eggs from hot water, cool under cold running water, and peel.

  • Combine chicken stock, chicken meat, spinach, soy sauce, sriracha sauce, rice vinegar, garlic, and ginger in a large pot. Simmer until heated through, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring a saucepan of water to a boil. Cook ramen noodles for 3 minutes. Drain.

  • Ladle noodles into bowls and cover with soup. Add 1 soft-boiled egg to each bowl. Garnish soup with seaweed, green onions, chile peppers, and sriracha sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 26.5g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 219.5mg; sodium 2596.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
CamK
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2021
We loved it! Our local Ramen sushi restaurant closed due to COVID. We have been craving Ramen soup for a while. So happy I found this one. The broth is fantastic. Added sliced baby bok chow and napa cabbage for some extra veggies. I eggs were very hard to peel and cut. Not sure how to correct that problem. Can't wait to make it again. Read More
