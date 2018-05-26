Easy, Spicy Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 316.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 26.5g 53 %
carbohydrates: 14.8g 5 %
dietary fiber: 1.9g 8 %
sugars: 1.9g
fat: 16.6g 26 %
saturated fat: 4.8g 24 %
cholesterol: 219.5mg 73 %
vitamin a iu: 2431.1IU 49 %
niacin equivalents: 9.3mg 71 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 19 %
vitamin c: 15.8mg 26 %
folate: 79.8mcg 20 %
calcium: 88.5mg 9 %
iron: 3.4mg 19 %
magnesium: 49.9mg 18 %
potassium: 372.4mg 10 %
sodium: 2596.3mg 104 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 149.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
