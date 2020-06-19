Orange Semifreddo

A rich, Italian ice cream dessert made with orange, sugar, eggs, and cream. Great to prepare for a special occasion, as you can make it a few weeks in advance if you need to. I made it for Christmas in the shape of a Christmas tree.

Recipe by Crjssy

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 mins
additional:
9 hrs
total:
9 hrs 23 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Pour orange juice into a saucepan. Sprinkle gelatin powder on top. Let stand until softened, about 1 minute. Place over low heat; stir constantly until granules are completely dissolved, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool, about 1 hour.

  • Beat egg whites in a glass, metal, or ceramic bowl until foamy. Gradually add sugar, continuing to beat until stiff peaks form. Combine egg yolks and sugar in a large bowl; beat using an electric mixer until pale and fluffy. Set aside.

  • Beat cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl using an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Fold into the large bowl with the egg yolk-sugar mixture, followed by the stiff egg whites. Fold orange-gelatin mixture and orange extract into the large bowl with the egg yolk-cream mixture.

  • Pour mixture into a mold and freeze 8 hours to overnight. When it's time to serve, dip mold in hot water to loosen bottom and sides; turn out onto a serving plate. Decorate with orange wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 20.7g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 143mg; sodium 39.5mg. Full Nutrition
