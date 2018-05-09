Italian Anchovy and Ricotta Dip

I love to make this dip for parties - you can serve it with crackers or sliced baguette or make little open sandwiches.

By Alemarsi

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Combine anchovies and capers in a blender; blend into a paste. Add ricotta cheese, cream cheese, sour cream, lemon juice, and parsley; mix well. Spoon into a serving dish and refrigerate for 1 hour.

  • Fold in lemon zest and pecan nuts before serving. Garnish with more parsley, if desired, and whole pecans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 26.4mg; sodium 258mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

