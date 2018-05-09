Italian Anchovy and Ricotta Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 115.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.8g 10 %
carbohydrates: 2.5g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.7g 3 %
sugars: 0.2g
fat: 10.1g 16 %
saturated fat: 4.7g 24 %
cholesterol: 26.4mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 412.1IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 1.8mg 14 %
vitamin c: 6.4mg 11 %
folate: 8.5mcg 2 %
calcium: 75.4mg 8 %
iron: 0.7mg 4 %
magnesium: 12.7mg 5 %
potassium: 96.4mg 3 %
sodium: 258mg 10 %
calories from fat: 90.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved