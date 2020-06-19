Traditional Spaghetti all'Amatriciana

This classic Roman pasta dish is quick and easy to make with few ingredients. Traditionally, guanciale is used, but I prefer pancetta.

Recipe by Aldo

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat and cook onion until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Add pancetta and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour in passata, water, and sugar; cook until sauce has thickened, 10 to 15 minutes

  • Drain spaghetti and toss with sauce, remaining olive oil, Parmesan cheese, and red pepper flakes. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
662 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 97.2g; fat 19.7g; cholesterol 19.8mg; sodium 615.7mg. Full Nutrition
