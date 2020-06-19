Traditional Spaghetti all'Amatriciana
This classic Roman pasta dish is quick and easy to make with few ingredients. Traditionally, guanciale is used, but I prefer pancetta.
loved this simple easy and great taste
I made this without the pancetta, which might have ruined the whole point, but I just thought this was a little bland. I think that maybe people might say I'm being to picky since I didn't even use one of the ingredients, but I feel that a recipe that tastes utterly bland with just one ingredient missing isn't great. It was simple though so I'm giving it 3 stars.Read More
I was staring in the fridge wondering what to make for dinner, and these ingredients were all available. Dinner was ready and being served in less than 30 mins!! Enjoyed the taste and the look of it - would make this for a dinner party! I used diced tomatoes instead of the crushed - a little more juice than it probably called for so I just cooked it a little longer.
No changes and my daughter loved it also
Can’t go wrong with a classic. Grazie, Aldo
This was easy to make, something different from our normal pasta dish, and excellent. I had some older tomatoes that I crushed for the receipe. This was really good!
