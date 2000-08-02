Mom's Italian Beef Barley Soup

Yum! This was surprisingly good!!! My hubs is a BIG fan of barley soup. I'm not. While I am indifferent to barley, I do not care for it enough to go out of my way to eat it on a regular basis. Because this called for a handful of basic ingredients (of which most I had available), was relatively cheap to prepare and offered a no-fuss dinner solution, I decided to give barley another shot. While I was not completely thrilled with the end result, with a little tweaking, I think this can be a HUGE success. My only criticism is that 5 hours is not NEARLY enough time to cook a cheap, tough cut of meat to "melt in your mouth" tenderness. At MINIMUM, I suggest 8 hours. As an added bonus, it's MUCH easier to remove fat from fork tender meat (I don't know about you, but I'm not a fan of fatty chunks of meat in my soup!). You can sub a leaner cut of meat, but keep in mind that you will lose some flavor when you do so (fat IS flavor). NOTES: 1) Be SURE to s&p your soup VERY well (this recipe calls for no spice whatsoever, but a GENEROUS dose of basic seasoning goes a LONG way) and 2) Garnishing with Parm is a MUST! It makes ALL the difference and is WELL worth a trip to the grocery store to pick some up. :) Crusty French bread is all you need to complete your meal. Thanks for sharing, RUSTEE! You've totally changed my opinion about a soup I would have otherwise never considered. :-)