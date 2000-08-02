Mom's Italian Beef Barley Soup
The best beef barley soup. Thickens with just the barley. Tastes best in the slow cooker. Serve topped with parmesan cheese and with a salad.
This recipe is YUMMY!!!! I made it on a Friday, but then my husband walked in with a pizza for supper. So we had the pizza instead. (I did sample the soup and it was good but a little thin and needed some additional spices. I added some thyme and garlic powder - much better.) Anyways, I put the soup away to eat the next day. On Saturday when I took it out, it was way thicker and was REALLY GOOD. Everybody loved it. There was one serving left over which I had for breakfast on Sunday, and I must say that Sunday was the best day for it yet. The tate and texture were outstanding. One thing I might do differently next time would be to use round steak cubes rather than chuck so the meat would be more tender. This was no fault of the recipe, I just like softer beef in my soups. I will definitely be making this again.Read More
I was looking for a good beef and barley recipe and this just didn't suit me. The barley soaked up all the flavor from the tomatoes, I don't care for tomatoes but put them in anyway. It really didn't have any other flavor to me at all, the barley didn't soak up the beef flavor. Going to omit the tomatoes next time and add in some spices instead.Read More
Just wonderful! I did add a bit of red wine,fresh thyme, bay leaf, minced garlic, and carrots to the beef broth. I also browned the beef before I put everything into the crockpot. Thank You!
Great Thick soup that was easy to prepare. Various vegies can be added to taste(carrots,celery,etc) and additional broth or reduced barley for a thinner soup. Garlic and thyme are great additions.
This recipe is so incredibly easy - my family loved it. It's very healthy, and that's a big plus. I added carrots and celery at the beginning, and also sliced fresh mushrooms the last hour. Next time, I will add more barley, maybe even double it. The taste was rather bland, so I too will add garlic, or Italian seasonings, or maybe a bay leaf or two. Parmesan cheese really improved the taste, even without the other seasonings. Definitely a recipe that I'm going to make many more times.
I cooked my barley according to package directions, rinsed with water and added it to the soup an hour before serving. Cooking and rinsing takes the starch out and it won't over thicken soup.Added a chopped carrot and mushrooms and total 8 cups water. Would make again quick and easy!
Great recipe! I love the way it thickens up and the beef is so tender. I did add celery, carrots, onions, and garlic. Also added a bit of red wine. Very good and filling.
This is just what I was looking for. A beef barley soup that is self-thickening and has a wonderful hearty taste that kids and adults love. All you need is a salad and crusty french bread. Yum!
This was amazingly easy to make, and a great recipe. I added a couple cloves of garlic and some fresh time to give it a little extra kick. I am new to slow-ccoker cooking, and this really opened my eyes as to how easy it can make your meals.
Delicious! I added extra onion, and stirred in some fresh spinach right before serving to increase the vegetables, and it was great.
This recipe was incredibly delicious. Two recommendations: Use 2 lbs. beef stew meat as opposed to beef chuck that you have to cube yourself. It is incredibly difficult to cut raw meat, especially when it is a thick cut. If there is fat swirled in the meat itself, this makes it even more difficult. I simply used beef stew meat that was already pre-cut in the package, and this didn't take away from the wonderful flavor of the soup at all. Brown the meat before putting it in the Crock Pot.
Loved this! I made changes out of necessity but I'm sure the recipe is perfect as written. It's a great jumping off point. I had a 1 lb hunk of leftover rare roast beef (eye of round) from yesterday's dinner so I cubed that. Then I realized I left my crock pot at a friend's so I had to make it on the stove. I finely diced and sauteed a small onion in a lil olive oil, added a tsp of garlic, then added water, bouillon, tomato sauce, beef, a bay leaf and a tiny bit of Italian seasoning (the roast I cut up was already heavily seasoned on the outside). I used about an extra 2 cups of water and lil extra bouillon. I then partially covered and let it simmer for a couple hours and reduce a bit. Then added the barley, covered and let simmer on low for about another hour. This is exactly what I wanted: rich, beefy, tomatoey and the barley has swelled and already started to thicken the broth. B/c everyone says it gets better,I'm really looking forward to trying it tomorrow and the next day, b/c it's already pretty delish now.
Was actually completely surprised how wonderful this was! I did add a few veggies just out of personal preference (celery, carrots & garlic along with a little thyme). It was very good, my mother loved it and she is quite picky about things with barley. I used beef stew meat because that is what I had on hand and it was delicious and because it was cooked in the slow cooker it was fall apart tender. Thanks for the recipe, I will definately make this again!
Love this! was a big hit. I did add celery and carrots. Next time will add potatoes
I've made this several times already and kept meaning to leave a review. This is my husbands favorite soup and a big hit with my young boys as well. I usually double everything except the beef (I use ground beef) and that way I have tons of leftovers. The other reviewers are correct in that this does just get better with each day. I also add some carrots, celery and Italian Seasoning. It's a wonderful soup for a cold winter's day!
Comfort food at its finest. You can jazz this up any way you like. I used beef broth and not the beef boullion because that is way too much sodium for me. I floured the beef and browned it in olive oil, then deglazed the pan with beef broth and scraped up all the fond to enrich the flavor. As you can tell by the picture, I like it thick so I added extra barley. I can see me making this on cold wintery nights. This is a keeper. Additional note: I've made this several times and this recipe is also good with sausage. I browned the sausage before adding it with the other ingredients.
Very good. Used a little over 2 pounds of cubed stew meat and beef broth in lieu of water and bouillon. As per other suggestions, added carrots, celery and a bay leaf. Floured and browed the meat first and sprinkled with paprika and garlic powder. Added extra broth the next day. Will def make again.
Great hardy soup so good I'm making it again after only a week only this time I'm using a crock pot instead of a stew pot. When I originally made this I substituted the 5 cups of water and 4 cubes of beef bouillon with 6 cups of Swanson's Beef Broth and 4 cups of water. (I always make double batches). This time I used 2 6 cup cans of Swanson's Beef Broth and no water. I also read some of the reviews and added garlic powder, Tyme, 2 Bay leaves and 1/4 cup of red wine. Will sprinkle with Parmasian cheese on top and serve with fresh oven baked white bread (not breadmaker) and freshly baked homemade pumpkin pie for desert
I rarely give things a bad review but this wasn't good. If I ever made this again I'd have to do some changes - omit the tomato sauce, brown the beef chunks, use beef broth and include some seasonings. It didn't cook in 5 hours either - it took 8. The only reason I didn't give it one star is that I was able to mix it with a vegetable beef soup I'd made previously and that made it edible. Sorry : (
As is this is not bad at all. Though, I didn't have tomato sauce, so I subbed in a can of diced Italian style tomatoes. After tasting, I just felt it needed a little more added to it to make it a perfect, complete meal. So - I added frozen mixed vegetables, a glug of red wine and some more seasonings to the crock pot. What happened was a complete meal with plenty of flavor. This was an excellent base to make my own version of beef barley soup. Thank you!
This was so good. I added potatoes, carrots, celery, parsley, concentrated beef stock and omitted the tomato sauce. The kids loved it. I loved it. I WILL make this again. It did thicken up quite a bit so today with the leftovers I will just add more broth. Excellent starter recipe.
This is a great basic soup recipe that you can alter to suit your tastes. For example, I used beef broth instead of bouillon and water. I added garlic, carrots, celery, and a can of petite diced tomatoes (drained), as well as a splash of red wine. I also browned the meat (after dredging in flour, S&P) and veggies first before placing in the crock pot. Then deglazed the pan with some of the broth and added that to the crock pot. Tossed in some fresh rosemary from my garden. These extra steps resulted in a hearty soup with lots of Italian flavor!
My family enjoyed this soup recipe! We enjoyed it even better having it a few days later for dinner. I also added the two cloves of garlic and thyme, which added a nice flavor.
wonderful recipe.I did brown the beef,used 5 cups beef broth,added celery and carrot, 1can mushroom pieces. The soup was done in 5 hours. My family loves this recipe.
Based on other reviews, I added garlic, carrots and diced potatoes. Although in general it was very good and the meat was VERY tender, the flavor was still a little bland. I would make again, but probably add 1 tsp of Italian Seasoning to perk up the flavor a little.
I added a can of green beans for the last hour. Next time I will also add sliced carrots at the beginning. This was a very enjoyable winter dinner or side dish.
Yum! This was surprisingly good!!! My hubs is a BIG fan of barley soup. I'm not. While I am indifferent to barley, I do not care for it enough to go out of my way to eat it on a regular basis. Because this called for a handful of basic ingredients (of which most I had available), was relatively cheap to prepare and offered a no-fuss dinner solution, I decided to give barley another shot. While I was not completely thrilled with the end result, with a little tweaking, I think this can be a HUGE success. My only criticism is that 5 hours is not NEARLY enough time to cook a cheap, tough cut of meat to "melt in your mouth" tenderness. At MINIMUM, I suggest 8 hours. As an added bonus, it's MUCH easier to remove fat from fork tender meat (I don't know about you, but I'm not a fan of fatty chunks of meat in my soup!). You can sub a leaner cut of meat, but keep in mind that you will lose some flavor when you do so (fat IS flavor). NOTES: 1) Be SURE to s&p your soup VERY well (this recipe calls for no spice whatsoever, but a GENEROUS dose of basic seasoning goes a LONG way) and 2) Garnishing with Parm is a MUST! It makes ALL the difference and is WELL worth a trip to the grocery store to pick some up. :) Crusty French bread is all you need to complete your meal. Thanks for sharing, RUSTEE! You've totally changed my opinion about a soup I would have otherwise never considered. :-)
This was excellent, with some modifications. I subbed 1/2 cup red wine for some of the water, added peas, mushrooms and garlic. We loved it!
Fantastic "soup that eats like a meal" if ever there was one. I recommend adding a coup of red wine to add depth to the already wonderful flavor. Crusty bread a must on the side!
Excellent recipe. I added carrots and celery. Super easy and super tasty. Just made this recipe again tonight. I forgot how easy and good it is. I added a whole bag of baby carrots without cutting them and they came out tender. I also added minced garlic. Salt and pepper to taste.
This soup was a hit with my family. I increased the beef broth the next day to make more broth and also to make more soup to eat. My 11 yr old son had 4 bowls and was looking for more. Easy to make and tasted great.
Made this yesterday and yum, oh yum, but something was missing. I shook the meat in seasoned flour & browned it in a little butter and a little olive oil. Dropped it in the crock pot with a chopped onion, some celery, garlic & carrots, beef stock, petite diced tomatoes, fennel and thyme and added baby bellas at the end. None of us could quite put a finger on what was missing, but something definitely was. Will be making this again and trying different variations of spices.
An excellent and super EASY soup. Being Italian I will say it does remind me of my grandmother's version. I used canned Beef broth instead of buillion to alleviate any saltiness and omitted the water. I also threw in a crushed clove of garlic. This is a very satisfying meal on a cold winter night. I am so happy it is so easy too.
I am not really a cook but this recipe is very easy. I added some veggies and made garlic bread with it. My kids loved it!
I gave this 4 stars simply because of all the adjustments I made based on the other reviews. I browned the meat first, then added red wine, sliced carrots, celery and thyme. Halfway through I added the barley and quartered mushrooms. It was very tasty and much better than the first time I made it when I just followed the recipe as given.
I dredged the meat in flour and browned it in evoo (extra virgin olive oil) before putting it in the crockpot. This makes stew instead of soup! You can also add veggies into the crockpot to make it more of a complete meal. Use a nice fresh loaf of italian bread to mop up the sauce. This way you can avoid the embarassment of licking the bowl! Excellent dish; thanks for the recipe!
This recipe is a keeper. Great flavor. Freezes beautifully. Just than and reheat in microwave (small portions) or slow cooker (large portions). Use this recipe for freezer meals for elderly parents. Added a splash of leftover wine, chopped celery and carrots, Italitan seasoning and gralic poweder.
I made this specifically for my husband who is a beef barley soup fan. The only changes I made were to add the barley during the last two hours of cooking so that the soup didn't get too thick. I also added a couple cloves of garlic while it was cooking. My husband said that this recipe is definitely a keeper - he had 3 bowls in one sitting! Thanks for such a great recipe!
This soup is definately easy and it tastes good...BUT if I were to make this again, I would add more spices like garlic, bay leaf, etc...needed a little spicing up and I will also next time add sliced celery and or carrots....I think I'm going to continue my search for Beef Barley Soup.
Made this yesterday. It is one of the best beef barley soups I have ever had. I was afraid the 2 lbs of meat was too much but it was perfect. A small salad and dinner is complete! If you have never made soup from scratch this one is a good place to start.
love it is really good . i added cilantro and celery really good
This was excellent...I modified the recipe by adding 3/4 cup of red wine, some mushrooms and carrots. I would next time add a bit more beef stock and some water.
I love this soup! Added carrots & garlic. Browned meat, onion, garlic together & increased water/bouillon by 2-3 cups for additional broth. Easy & delicious!
This was a great soup and I also made some changes. I browned the meat with a small amount of flour in olive oil and added the leftover flour into the pot. Also I added 1 cup of chopped carrots and one celery stalk, chopped. I used canned tomatoes but would try the tomato sauce next time and would try different seasoning like bouquet garni. Lastly I would use 1 cup of barley because I love barley. I have been trying for years to find a beef barley soup that was like one my sister used to make and this is it. The soup was better the next day.
This one is definitely a keeper. If my husband loves it than that says a lot. I made it just as it was written.
I've made this recipe many times now-still love it! I add carrots so that it's a complete meal! Sometimes towards the end I add handfuls of baby spinach. Real comfort food. Thank you for a simple, delicious recipe!
This was the best beef barley soup I have had. It was so easy to make. I did add some carrots for flavor.I will make this again,also the left overs the next day were even better.
I modified this recipe by adding more tomato and vegetables,as well as paprika and a pinch of spicy blend Northwoods Fire from Penzeys. So good with the "French Bread Rolls to Die For". Enjoyed by all.
Very good and the meat is very tender if you let it cook the full 5 hours. But the photo shows carrots and celery, while the recipe does not. I added both, along with some snow peas, and it was a very good and warm stew-like soup. Will definitely make again!
This was a tasty and hearty soup that warmed a cold winter day. I followed the advice of previous comments and added sliced baby carrots. Very easy too!
Good, not great. After it cooked for awhile I thought the taste could use some help. I added some sugar because it seemed acidic. I also add a seasoning bag of pickling spices. I think this can really help beef based soups. It was very simple. Next time I'll add some veggies too.
Good basic recipe. Easy and tasty, though I suspect it would be quite bland as-is. I added vegetables and herbs to taste. It did get really thick - next time I will use the suggestion of cooking and rinsing the barley, or at least add more broth. Will make it again!
Although this was easy to make - we did not care for it. It was too bland. Even followed some others suggestions (wine, thyme etc...) but just wasn't wild about the result.
I didn't really enjoy this recipe. I am not sure if it had too much onions but the taste wasn't that good to me husband and I.
V.G. with delicious rich broth. I cut the marbled meat into very small dice and sealed in hot oil before deglazing pan and adding to crock pot. I also added teaspoon of vinegar to give added piquancy, and as added meat tenderizer. I used a good Bouillon base with a good beef, and lower sodium content, my choice - 'Better Than Bouillon', beef base. I cooked on high setting for one hour then simmered on low for four. I added a little thyme, and two Bay leaves that I removed towards the end of cooking, before I added the vegetables. I cooked diced vegetables such as celery and carrots, etc., ( and added to cooker for last half hour of cooking to blend flavors. Even better the following day. I freeze in single portions, so made double batch.
Easy and delicious. After reading the previous reviews, I decided to add some frozen Italian-cut green beans, frozen sliced carrots and fresh sliced mushrooms. There was plenty of liquid and it made a hearty, satisfying soup. A definite keeper!
I'm not getting why anyone would downgrade this recipe for being simple - the best recipes usually are!! Simple, basic - just plain GOOD.
This was only okay. I know it has received a lot of positive reviews, but we found it pretty bland as written. Perhaps if you added a bunch of additional spices, but that is not what the recipe calls for. So as written, I can only give it 3 stars.
Very filling and tasty, and the whole family loved it! I did add carrots, celery and a garlic clove at the beginning, plus increased the water to 7 cups with one extra bouillon cube. Perfect dinner on a rainy day, served up with warm crusty bread right out of the oven. :)
I made it with lamb and it turned out really well. I also used some of the others' suggestions and added a clove of chopped fresh garlic, a couple of bay leaves, and a cup of sliced mushrooms about 1 hour before it was done. Even with these additions, it was a bit bland. I eventually had to eat it with hot sauce to really bring out the flavor.
Mmmmm.....very comforting food.
I think the wrong picture is on this recipe, does not look anything like beef barley soup on the front page. Recipe really good.
I did not have beef broth or bouillon cubes, I use a can of brown gravy with onions, added 4 cups of water, carrots and celery and a little more barley and alot of seasoning. DELICIOUS!!
I tried it and didn't like it much. It wasn't very flavorful. Too salvage it, I added a bag of frozen veggies. I won't make this again.
Great recipe...I loved it! I followed the others advise and added carrots (diced very small) and garlic. I think this soup even tastes better after it has set in the fridge overnight.
Loved this! I did add a few things, like potatoes, carrots and peas! Perfect for warming up a cold winters.
I thought it was way better the next day or even the day after making it. I seasoned and seared the meat before putting it into the crock-pot. I seasoned the broth with a bay leaf, oregano and garlic powder. I also kept the onion whole so that I didn't have little peices of onion but still had the flavor. I like thick beef barley soup. That's why I believe it tasted better when the barley had time to soak up the broth. I would recommend making it a day or two before you are going to eat it for a thicker, more flavorful soup.
Made this recipe to take to a "souper" bowl party. Every one loved it. So easy to make and a very rich result.
yummy!
Very tasty, very easy, very thick. I used boxed beef broth instead of bouillon. Would definitely make again--both my kids loved it.
THis was very good but plain. I added a bag of frozen gumbo veggies (okra, corn, peppers, etc) and about 1/2 bag of frozen peas & carrots. MUCH better!! Good stuff, needs a lot of seasoning... I will make again though!
IF I COULD I WOULD GIVE IT A 10. IT WAS DELICIOUS. I DID CHANGE ONE THING THOUGH AND THAT WAS ONLY BECAUSE DIDN'T HAVE ANY TOMATO SAUCE. I USED ABOUT 4 TABLESPOONS OF TOMATO PASTE AND ADDED A BIT EXTRA WATER.
This was delicious! I had my doubts because it was so easy to make, but it was really good! The parmasean cheese adds great flavor. It took longer than 5 hours on low, I had it on low for 7 hours.
Meat is tough. Way too much liquid. And just bland. Very disappointing.
This is a good base recipe for beef barley soup. I added veggies and some extra italian spices as suggested and it turned out very good! I also decided to use beef broth instead of water and bouillon and I browned the beef cubes before cooking for extra flavor. Before adding the spices it tasted very beefy but still great with just salt and pepper.
Pretty good, just like beef stew except made with barley. I made this on a day we were hit with a snow storn so it worked out well. Just beware, it makes a ton.
This tasted pretty good, but it wasn't very Italian. I added a teaspoon of Italian seasoning to give it a kick which helped.
I would suggest using 5 cups of beef stock instead of water and bullion cubes, less salt and more flavor.
My husband wants me to make this all the time. He loved having the roast in the soup. I used a combination of beef stock and beef broth, instead of the bouillon.
My wife enjoyed it & she dosen't like barley. I added carrots, celery, peas,chili powder, onion soup mix, pepper flakes & italian seasoning. Next time she wants me to make it with rice or noodles.
Yummy! I made a few changes though: used 7-bone roast, beef stock instead of bouillon, 1 small can diced tomatoes and peppers, 1/2 can tomato paste instead of tomato sauce, added celery and carrots, and cooked on the stove instead of slow cooker. Turned out GREAT!! Even better the next day!
Very, very easy. Good enough for a mid-week dinner. We used ground turkey.
Very tasty. A little too thick to be called soup, so next time I will do as another person suggested. Cook the barley separately and add when soup is almost done. Otherwise it was very good and easy to make. I also added carrots as they are my favorite veggie.
I loved this recipe as a base for your own creation. I only had one pound of Angus beef so I added two medium peeled potatoes and it was great. If you really like barley like I do this recipe uses quite a bit. You could add any vegatables you have on hand and your favourite spices, this is a fun and basic recipe to play with. I was short on time so cooked on low for 3 hours then high for the last hour and it was perfect. So for a recipe with so few ingredients with such versitility I give it 4 stars.
With a few additions, this was great--really tasty and filling. Because other reviewers said the soup lacked some flavor, I used a whole onion and added 2 cans of stewed tomatoes. I also added a package of fresh spinach a few minutes before serving, along with a generous amount of freshly grated pepper. I topped each serving with parmesan cheese. The only barley I could find in my supermarket was quick-cooking barley. I wasn't sure how that would work, so I added it after the beef, onion and stock had cooked for about 2 hours. It came out great. I used a whole box (around 10 ounces?) of the quick cooking barley, and the soup was really thick and flavorful.
This is a nice change from our usual standard soups. Nice and hearty just have to watch out for the barley sticking to the bottom of the pot. Very tastey
i made this for my husband who has alzheimers and will eat little. he loved it and so did i .i made it exact to the recipe . i will make this often
This is a great, thick beef barley soup. I usually add a 1/2 bag of frozen spinach and sometimes a splash of red wine and thyme. As we are trying to limit the amount of red meat we eat, I tried this using chicken (or vegetable) stock (no bouillon) and cooked chicken or turkey (use dry, white wine for this version). It's healthy, hearty and great tasting!
This was excellent. We added diced carrots and celery, as well as some worcestershire sauce and we did leave it in the slow cooker longer than indicated but it was sooo good. We'll have this again soon.
This was very good. My cook time on low turned into 7 hours. It was very flavorful for such few ingrediants. I didn't think it had enough barley-will use more next time.
This is a wonderful, hearty soup. Every body loved it! A keeper!
doubled the barley and added some carrots and mushrooms and green peppers(added the peppers in the last hour)and some minced garlic, italian seasoning, garlic powder, It made it more of a stew rather than soup which is what I was aiming for.
Delicious. I browned the meat first, added a splash of red wine and a handful of sliced mushrooms. It was even better the next day
Italian? Not really. However, it made a very hardy satisfying meal. You can definitly add some more spices, get creative.
Mmmm! Perfect soup on a cold rainy night. I didn't use my crockpot since I was home all day ... just simmered on the stove for about 5 hours. I did add the carrots and celery as others suggested, and used low sodium beef broth. While this calls for pearl barley, which I'm guessing takes longer to cook, my grocery never has anything but quick barley, which calls for cooking less than 30 minutes, so I waited and put that in an hour before serving, just so it didn't get mushy.
Made as the recipe is, it is awful.
This soup was delicious! And easy to boot. This is truly a recipe even a beginner could make. Will makes this many times on the years to come. Thanks!
Only used 4 cups of water, large tin of diced tomatoes instead of tomato sauce. I added four chopped carrots and two sticks of celery, 2 bay leaves, garlic and Italian seasoning. It needed to cook longer than 5 hours to get texture right, closer to 8. Very nice. I think a bit of tomato paste would have been nice, but I forgot. Also might have been nice to add some peas at the end.
excellent crock pot recipe. Took about 5 mins to throw together and leave it, only to return after work/school to a fulfilling meal. A definite repeat recipe.
