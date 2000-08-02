Mom's Italian Beef Barley Soup

The best beef barley soup. Thickens with just the barley. Tastes best in the slow cooker. Serve topped with parmesan cheese and with a salad.

Recipe by RUSTEE

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a slow cooker, combine beef, water, bouillon, onion, tomato sauce, barley, salt and pepper.

  • Cover, and cook on Low for 5 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
512 calories; protein 29.7g; carbohydrates 35.4g; fat 27.8g; cholesterol 107.4mg; sodium 884.1mg. Full Nutrition
