Mom's Chili

This was great for a spicy chili with no effort. I only had a half onion and a can of Rotel that had cilantro and lime. I used chili seasoning II for this (only half of what it made, cutting the red pepper down to a third in that), and I only used half the can of Ro-tel and used up the other half can of petite diced tomatoes I opened from yesterday's meal. I added a can of beef consomme instead of water. This turned out thick and spicy and had quite a kick to it even with me cutting the Ro-Tel in half. I actually made a box of mac and cheese and then added the chili it and made chili mac with this. We topped it with sour cream and it was delicious and very filling. My husband was happy to have leftovers for lunch tomorrow. Thanks for a good chili.