Mom's Chili
Quick, easy, yummy chili from Texas.
Stuck to the recipe aside from the following changes: Could not find ranch-style beans so I used pinto beans instead. In addition to the onion, I added about 1/2 of a green pepper. While browning the meat & veg, I threw in 2tsp minced garlic plus 1 beef bullion cube. Rather than use tomatoes w/green chiles & 1c. water, I used (2) 8oz cans of tomato sauce. Great recipe. I had to improvise based on what I had, but I will continue to make it with these changes as it turned out to be pretty close to my fathers without all of the work. Thanks for the recipe. Something this easy, quick, and cheap shouldn't taste this good!Read More
This was a good 'starter' recipe. I added lots to it. It was really great for my beginning. Thanks.Read More
Excellent!! I added sauteed onion and garlic and tomato paste. I also used about two cups of beef broth and one cup of water. I topped the chili with oyster crackers and cheddar cheese and served Mexican cornbread on the side. Yummy!
Ooooh so good! We layered it with fritos and colby/monterey jack cheeses since my hubby isn't too fond of chili straight up, and it was perfect! Will definitely be making again, especially for the winter :).
Very good chili! I was looking for a chili recipe using Ranch Style Beans since that is what I had. I was craving Frito Pie!!! Put some corn chips in your bowl, pour chili on top, then cheese!( or melt some Velveeta with a little milk & use that) YUM!!! I did add about 2/3 - 1 cup of extra water as it simmered down. (simmer down, now!!!)
This was very good. Cooked on high for 5 hours and only changes were adding an extra can of diced green chiles and an extra shake of chili powder. Went great with cornbread.
This is so easy and pretty good. When I made it again though I added more spices, some kidney beans, and a small can of tomato paste and it made an even better chili. Overall, it's a great "starter" recipe.
This was very good. I did make some additions/substitutions based on what I had on hand & what we like. I added: a couple cloves of garlic & half a can of tomato paste (based on another review I read). For the seasoning mix, salt, pepper, & chili powder, I substituted a heaping tablespoon of "Chili Seasoning Mix II" from this site. I've never made chili before but this turned out so well that I'll think we'll keep it in the rotation. Thanks Bailey.
Nice, basic recipe! We like more spice, so we kicked it up a notch, and added different amounts of beans. Great base recipe to build on to suit your own families tastes!
This is my "go to" chili recipe! I don't like it spicy, and neither do my young girls, so we LOVE this one!
We love this recipe, and so use it all the time!! I make my own chili seasoning "packet" from another recipe on here... all very good... It's great in the crockpot too... yum
I make this recipe all the time, and everybody loves it! Goes great with some home-made corn bread, which you can find on this site!
disappeared! add hot sauce, cheese, crackers, yummy!
I love this recipe, I've been making it for years, only I add fresh cilantro for a fresh light taste. It's so easy and the ranch style make the flavor.
I usually add a little less water and a little more cumin, but other than that this recipe is perfect!
I absolutely love this chili. I had been using ground beef which was awesome tasting but last night I decided to try ground turkey. It was even better. My husband even liked it and he is so iffy about trying "healthier" options. I had to try something different... I'm prego and ground beef isn't agreeing with me right now but the turkey... Amazing!!!
This is the best chili recipe I have found - the whole family agrees. I did make a few changes - I doubled the recipe and used 1 packet of medium chili seasoning and 1 hot. I also used 1.5x the ranch beans - 3 cans for double serving. I also added 1 can tomato sauce when I doubled the recipe. That's it - all in all, great recipe.
from Yankee Mom. We make these additions and make 2 pots at once. Add 1 lb more ground beef. Add 1lb ground turkey. Add more beans along with juice - kidney beans, chili beans, pinto beans. Celery (Sliced or chopped). Add more of any of the originally listed ingredients. Makes thicker more hearty soup. Cook up several pots at one time... it is dandy from the freezer.
Easy recipie. Fantastic Used the ranch style beans with Jalapeno for added zip.
Nice easy, tasty chili. I recently made it for my son's birthday party and all three 11 year olds said it was the best chili they had ever eaten!
I hate chili but my husband loves it..I was able to tolerate the taste it wasn't too bad :). I couldn't find the ranch style beans ANYWHERE ended up using bush's chili beans.
This was great for a spicy chili with no effort. I only had a half onion and a can of Rotel that had cilantro and lime. I used chili seasoning II for this (only half of what it made, cutting the red pepper down to a third in that), and I only used half the can of Ro-tel and used up the other half can of petite diced tomatoes I opened from yesterday's meal. I added a can of beef consomme instead of water. This turned out thick and spicy and had quite a kick to it even with me cutting the Ro-Tel in half. I actually made a box of mac and cheese and then added the chili it and made chili mac with this. We topped it with sour cream and it was delicious and very filling. My husband was happy to have leftovers for lunch tomorrow. Thanks for a good chili.
This chili is so good! I doubled the recipe. We used Tex Mex Ranch style beans & Rotels Mild diced tomatoes and green chilies. So easy to make & very nice to have while having a 2 year old & a 3 month old to take care of.
When I made this chili, I doubled the batch (8 servings) as well as added a can of kidney beans because my boyfriend loves lots of beans in his chili! I originally served this chili in a baked potato with sour cream, shredded cheese and jalapenos. So good! When I served as leftovers, I had some grilled baby portobellos an onions from the previous night that I threw in with some cheese, sour cream and jalapenos. This recipe is amazing and as you can see, there's so much you can do to make it different each time you eat it!
this was easy to throw together with stuff i already had on hand. i did add some minced garlic and rooster sauce after i tasted it. this was better after it simmered on the stove all afternoon. i increased this to 12 servings and ended up with a big pot full. very quick and good.
Super easy & super fast. Grabbed some ideas from similar recipes and used pinto beans instead, added a green bell pepper, an onion, and 2 cloves of garlic, 1-tbsp of cocoa powder and 1-tsp of cumin. This is great chili, and goes ver well with the Spanish Rice II recipe also found on this sight. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is great chili! I too added a can of tomato paste and a few spices. I served it over fritos and topped with sharp cheddar cheese, sour cream, black olives, and diced fresh tomatoes! Even my 3 year old ate it up. Yummy!!
I made this in a crockpot on low for 7 hours . Doubled the recipe except only used 3 tsp of chili instead of 4. I put a can of diced tomatoes at the end and stirred. Guess what? I won first place In a chili cook-off at work!! Best overall chili out of 20 entries!! Thank you so much for sharing the recipe!
This was so easy to put together and it tasted very good too. My husband really enjoyed it, especially using one reviewer's recommendation to put corn chips in it.
I absolutely love chili and didn't know how to make it. I stumbled upon this recipe and decided to try it. I did it exactly the way it was written with the exception of adding three minced garlic. My daughter and son who do not care for anything like a soup loved it. They wanted seconds. Ate the chili with cornbread. I will make this regularly since I know how to now. Thank you!!
I made this recipe for my family last night and they absolutetly loved it! Thank you for sharing this delicious recipe
I used Bush's Best Chili Magic Traditional Mild Chili Starter instead of the beans called for in the recipe. Excellent!!
Very good easy recipe, with room for flexibility as noted with other reviews. For me, I used a fresh chopped tomato and an extra can of beans. I didn't use any green chilis though, I made it an option. Next time I'll add some green chili's.
I really liked this chili. I did add some more spices but I always do. I added beef broth and red pepper flakes along with two different types of green peppers for a little flavor. I will make this again before Winter is over. Also made cornbread to go with.
I love this recipe, more over my picky kids love it. The recipe is so simple and tastes great as is but it leaves room for you to add too your heart's desire and still not mess it up!
I loved this chili. Between my husband and myself we ate the entire batch! I only added garlic, other than that I made it as directed. Definitely will make it again!
this was really tasty. It had the right amount of spice, and the texture was fantastic. I did add one 8oz can of tomato sauce, since I like mine more tomato-ey and deeper color. This is a keeper, I have it printed, and it will be used often!!! (I also used to chili seasoning mix recipe instead of prepackaged. I think it helped with the better more fresh flavors!)
I love this recipe! It's wonderful as-is and is also a good base recipe if you want to experiment with spices and vegetables. I'm pretty picky with my opinion on what makes a good chili and have never been disappointed in this one. It's now my fall tradition - I make it on the first chilly (ha!) day of the season.
I didn't use the beans because my daughter isn't a fan of beans but we LOVE this recipe. I made it yesterday and it was requested today as well
It has been the best recipe ever! I can’t wait to make it again! Delicious!!
A quick and satisfying chili.
This is a great "starter" chili. Once you get the hang of the recipe you can play around with ingredients and spices. I built a great chili from this recipe! I have added garlic powder, ground red pepper, and onion powder to this recipe along with a few other special ingredients. Thanks and definitely yum!
Delicious! Added 1/2 green pepper, 1 garlic clove, and 2 cups/1 can beef broth due to previous comments & covered to cook for 1 hour, 45 minutes, then removed cover for last 15 min. Layer with Fritos, cheese, and sour cream, and it's a crowd pleaser!
Tastes great exactly as written
This was excellent with no changes. Served with hot fresh bread. Can't get much better than that!! Perfect for cold nights
couldn't find ranch style so went with chili beans and added 1 cup of elbow macaroni. Easy recipe that even my youngest liked.
Good base recipe with some modifications. We add beer and cocoa powder gives a nice rich earthy flavor. Love pinto and kidney beans and turkey love a nice hearty veggi chili!
I mostly stuck to the recipe. I used a 15.5 oz can of red kidney beans(this recipe didn't say to strain and rinse so i just poured the whole can in), a 14.5 oz can of hunts diced tomatoes with green peppers, celery and onion and i used half of a small onion. I'm not a huge fan of onions to begin with, but this came out very good. i also don't have a working stove so i made it in a crock pot. i browned the meat at 250°ish and when i added all the other ingredients, i turned it down to in between warm and 200° and let it do whatever it did, stirring every 15ish minutes until i thought it was the right consistency. thank you for your recipe!!!
I think this recipe is simple n easy. I added mushrooms n some other meats n its awesome.Thanks for the recipe
Perfect chili recipe. I will, although, use a medium onion next time I make it. I actually only let it simmer 30 minutes and it was ready to eat. Yum!
Mom's Chili Haiku: "Hey 'Mom', this was good! But I love Ranch-style beans, in just anything!" This was uber-easy to put together, and I let it simmer longer than the directed 2 hrs in my Dutch oven. Served w/ shredded cheddar, fritos, some cilantro and hot sauce, my husband and I thought it was a basic, nice chili. The real win was the 1-yr old and the 8-yr old annihilating their bowls.
Made chili as instructed and added bow tie noodles!
Great recipe! I made this for some friends durring the super bowl. It turned out great. I really would not change a thing about it. It was great with Fritos.
I added black beans, kidney beans and pinto beans and I also changed the chopped stew tomatoes to stew tomato chili style. It was amazing topped with sour cream and cheese!!!
This is a Sunday football favorite around my house. For a basic chili recipe, this is pretty good. It's a good foundation to start with. I like a little spank in my chili, so I used a can of Mexican-style tomato sauce instead of the water. Water is just too blah. For some contrast, and because I love them, I added a can of rinsed black beans to the mix. It's hard to mess this dish up, even with a little tweaking.
I have to say it was the best Chili that I have made. My family loved it and there was not a drop left. I made enough for 20 people. I did make some changes but just added some different beans. The rest was as the receipt called.
Very good!! I added 2 cans of chili’s and doubled the chili powder. Next time I will need to add more chili powder but overall a great hearty meal to last a few days. My 13 month old loved the chunks of meat and tomatoes!!
This was excellent. We enjoyed this very much! Thanks!
Great, easy recipe! I made a couple of changes. I used soy-based ground beef substitute, figuring that all the spices would mask any off-flavors (which they did). I generally use whatever kind of beans I happen to have in the pantry. I also used a can of plain diced tomatoes, and a small can of green chili peppers. Finally, I didn't have any chili seasoning mix, so I just added a little extra chili powder. It's a great recipe that tolerates being tinkered with very well. I try to keep a couple of servings in containers in the freezer, for a quick lunch.
I have made this recipe twice. super easy, quick and good. Note, added a can of spicy beans, garlic and a couple pinches of red pepper flakes to add a little heat.
Turned out great
This was a good basic and easy recipe. I added the chili spice packet mix to the beef just after it had browned and let it saute for a few minutes before adding the beans, tomatoes (I used Rotel), and water. The end result was really good and my husband loved it. I will make it again, much better than chili straight out of a can.
very tastey chili
For the ease of preparation and overall taste, I definitely give this chili five stars. It's easily customizable; for example, I added Johnsonville Italian sausage (I used mild because that's what I had, but I think hot would have been fabulous as well), and it really kicked the flavor up a notch. Thanks for a wonderful fall recipe!
This recipe is very easy to make. I personally love it. I would recommend others to try this recipe if you're looking to save some time. It's really good with a grilled cheese sandwich or some fresh Ritz crackers. I will keep this recipe in my book of recipes.
I made this for dinner tonight. I used it for Frito pie. I had to tweak it a bit as I forgot to check my pantry before I went to the store for ingredients. I used a can of of light red kidney beans and a can of tomatoes with okra and corn. I used McCormick mild chili seasoning with 30% less sodium seasoning mix. It was delicious! I simmered it for only 30 minutes. Will make it again!
