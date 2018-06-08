Crustless Spinach, Mushroom, and Tomato Quiche (Keto)
Skip the crust for a low-carb, keto version of a brunch staple - spinach quiche with cheese, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes.
This is a really good basic crust-less quiche recipe. I started by looking for a quiche recipe that included cherry tomatoes because I had some I wanted to use up. I ended up adding more of everything because of the size pie plate I had, and it came out beautifully. I will be using it as my core quiche recipe from now on.Read More
I must admit that I haven't tasted it yet, because there was so much oil, I have had to drain the oil 3 separate times. Then, I baked again and drained again, and then baked again and drained again. I followed the recipe to the letter: butter and cheese exactly. I recommend a how far cheese instead and no butter.Read More
Delicious! I made them in muffin cups for easy transport to work. Will definitely make again!
Made this twice now. First time followed the directions exactly and it was amazing. 2nd time i had Gruyere cheese on hand so I used that and added a bit of chopped ham. Both times were fantastic! This is one of my favorite Keto recipes so far.
No tomatoes, no gouda, so I pitched in the cheese I had.
DELICIOUS! Everyone gobbled it up!! Swapped Gouda for Le Gruyere cheese. I would just cut back on the salt next time
Great addition to my keto & vegetarian recipes. Had to sub with frozen spinach with no problem. Thanks for sharing!
Super easy, pretty, and delicious.
no changes made will definetlly make it again
I absolutely loved this recipe, though find it on the salty side between the salt in the gouda cheese and the added salt. I'm going to try cutting the added salt in half, but otherwise this was easy, quick, and reheats very well.
I’ve added only some bacon so waiting now it’s in the oven 😄
I made this using smoked gouda. Unfortunately I had to leave out the mushrooms because my son doesn't like them, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. It was easy and everyone loved it!
