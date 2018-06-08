Crustless Spinach, Mushroom, and Tomato Quiche (Keto)

Skip the crust for a low-carb, keto version of a brunch staple - spinach quiche with cheese, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes.

By Fioa

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch quiche
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray.

  • Melt butter in a medium cast iron skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir until softened and translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in cherry tomatoes until slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Mix in spinach; cook for 1 minute more.

  • Whisk cream, eggs, salt, pepper, and nutmeg together in a bowl.

  • Spread 1/2 of the Gouda cheese in the prepared pie plate and top with spinach mixture. Cover with egg mixture and sprinkle remaining Gouda cheese on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until eggs are set and top is golden, about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 3.7g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 131.4mg; sodium 323.8mg. Full Nutrition
