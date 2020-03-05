Shrimp and Sugar Snap Pea Stir-Fry with Zoodles

This is a quick and easy stir-fry with sugar snap peas. And it's delicious! Squash "zoodles" take the place of rice or noodles for a healthier alternative, but you can skip the squash and serve it with Asian noodles or rice as well.

By grammanese

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Mix chicken broth, soy sauce, cornstarch, brown sugar, and red pepper flakes in a small bowl and set aside.

  • Cut squash in half lengthwise. Scoop out seeds using a spoon. Cut squash halves into thin 'spaghetti' strands.

  • Heat coconut oil in a wok over medium-high heat. Add onion, ginger, and garlic; cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add squash strands, sugar snap peas, and shrimp. Stir-fry until shrimp are pink and opaque, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Stir sauce mixture and pour into the wok. Mix thoroughly. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. Serve immediately.

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 173.6mg; sodium 494.5mg. Full Nutrition
