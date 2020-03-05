Shrimp and Sugar Snap Pea Stir-Fry with Zoodles
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 232.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 24.8g 50 %
carbohydrates: 22.7g 7 %
dietary fiber: 5.8g 23 %
sugars: 2.2g
fat: 3.5g 5 %
saturated fat: 2.4g 12 %
cholesterol: 173.6mg 58 %
vitamin a iu: 786.6IU 16 %
niacin equivalents: 3.1mg 24 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 14 %
vitamin c: 27.7mg 46 %
folate: 20.4mcg 5 %
calcium: 140.7mg 14 %
iron: 4.8mg 27 %
magnesium: 46.9mg 17 %
potassium: 327.1mg 9 %
sodium: 494.5mg 20 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 31.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved