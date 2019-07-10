Asian Chicken Marinade for Grilling

This is my go-to marinade anytime we are grilling chicken. I usually make kabobs and just marinate the chicken cubes in this mixture for a few hours.

Recipe by Ursel

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine fish sauce, sesame oil, sunflower seed oil, lemon juice, Chinese five-spice powder, and salt in a container and mix well.

Cook's Note:

You can use 3 thinly sliced lemongrass leaves instead of the lemon juice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 0.5g; fat 6.9g; sodium 701.1mg. Full Nutrition
