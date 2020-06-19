Coffee Semifreddo

Semifreddo is a classic Italian dessert (semifreddo al caffè) that is as beautiful to look at as it tastes. You can skip the nuts for a nut-free version. Serve the semifreddo with whipped cream, cocoa powder or grated chocolate, and cookie crumbs.

Recipe by Deborah Lo Scalzo

20 mins
10 mins
5 hrs
5 hrs 30 mins
4
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine coffee and sugar in a saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally so sugar does not stick to the bottom of the pan. Remove from heat.

  • Whisk egg yolks in a heatproof bowl until frothy. Add sweetened coffee 1 tablespoon at a time, whisking vigorously to prevent egg yolks from curdling.

  • Place bowl on top of a pot with simmering water, making sure the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water. Continue whisking vigorously until mixture thickens and gets creamy, 4 to 6 minutes.

  • Remove bowl from heat and place over a bowl of ice; whisk until cooled. Fold in mascarpone cheese.

  • Beat cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Stir 2 tablespoons of whipped cream into the coffee mixture to thin it out. Fold in remaining cream carefully with a spatula until just combined. Fold in walnuts.

  • Pour mixture into 4 serving or ice cream glasses and freeze until firm, at least 5 hours.

Cook's Note:

Remove serving glasses from the freezer about 10 minutes before serving, to allow semifreddo to thaw slightly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
579 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 24.4g; fat 51.9g; cholesterol 409mg; sodium 58mg. Full Nutrition
