Mahalabia (Lebanese Cardamom Pudding)

This delicious Lebanese milk pudding is flavored with cardamom, which gives it a unique taste. If you cannot find cardamom extract, let a few crushed cardamom pods steep in the hot milk for several minutes until fragrant.

Recipe by DeuxDilettantes

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
3 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Ingredients

Syrup:
Garnish:

Directions

  • Combine 3/4 cup of the milk and cornstarch in a bowl and stir until smooth.

  • Pour remaining milk into a pot and stir in sugar and cardamom extract. Heat over low heat, stirring until sugar is fully dissolved. Whisk in cornstarch mixture and simmer until thickened, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Pour milk mixture into 5 ramekins, cover, and cool to room temperature. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours.

  • Combine water, sugar, and vanilla seeds in a pot and bring to a boil over low heat. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Allow syrup to cool. Sprinkle each serving with pistachios and rose petals. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon syrup.

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 38.5g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 41.9mg. Full Nutrition
