Mahalabia (Lebanese Cardamom Pudding)

This delicious Lebanese milk pudding is flavored with cardamom, which gives it a unique taste. If you cannot find cardamom extract, let a few crushed cardamom pods steep in the hot milk for several minutes until fragrant.
It’s a great dessert but there are instructions missing from the recipe which is why you only get 4/5 stars. When making the first part, you need to bring it to a boil, the same way you would if you’re making fudge, and then lower the heat and simmer but constantly whisking. When making the syrup, you can’t bring it to a boil over low heat- heat on medium and lower it as desired, for 5 mins.
