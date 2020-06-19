My Mango Lassi

4.8
5 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Mango lassi is very rich and luxurious drink with yogurt and mangoes. It is the perfect summer drink when served chilled.

Recipe by pshinde2109

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Combine mangos, yogurt, milk, cream, confectioners' sugar, and cardamom in a blender; blend until smooth and frothy. Pour into glasses and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 36.3mg; sodium 159.5mg. Full Nutrition
