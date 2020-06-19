My Mango Lassi
Mango lassi is very rich and luxurious drink with yogurt and mangoes. It is the perfect summer drink when served chilled.
Mango lassi is very rich and luxurious drink with yogurt and mangoes. It is the perfect summer drink when served chilled.
Delicious, refreshing and satisfying. Didn't have cardamom on hand and used just a drizzle of honey instead of icing sugar/confectioner's sugar... The fresh mangoes I used were sweet enough. Whatever you do, don't skip the heavy cream, and do refrigerate before lapping this treat up. I made a large batch that I indulged in over the course of two days. It kept well in the fridge!Read More
Delicious, refreshing and satisfying. Didn't have cardamom on hand and used just a drizzle of honey instead of icing sugar/confectioner's sugar... The fresh mangoes I used were sweet enough. Whatever you do, don't skip the heavy cream, and do refrigerate before lapping this treat up. I made a large batch that I indulged in over the course of two days. It kept well in the fridge!
I loved having the chance to recreate the delicious mango lassis we had in India last summer. I didn't have heavy cream so I threw in some mango nectar instead. Wonderful recipe! I might try it with heavy cream some day. Thank you!
I didn't have cardamon, but it was good!
I did not use the heavy cream nor sugar as my mangoes are sweet already... It was divine!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections