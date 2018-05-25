Chocolate Tahini Spread

Rating: 5 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Want a virtuous alternative to chocolate hazelnut spread? Tahini-tella is made with dark chocolate and tahini and makes morning toast into a no-guilt treat! I love to spread this on sourdough toast, then top with sliced banana and a sprinkling of cinnamon and sesame seeds.

By Diana Moutsopoulos

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chocolate and olive oil in top of a double boiler over simmering water. Stir frequently, scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching, until chocolate is melted, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

  • Combine tahini, honey, and cinnamon in a bowl. Stir in melted chocolate mixture until smooth and well combined. Refrigerate spread until set and spreadable, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 15.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Karina M
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2018
Based on the video, it appeared that the spread was too runny, so I slightly increased the chocolate and decreased the olive oil. Wrong decision — it was yummy but too thick after I refrigerated it. Next time (and there WILL be a next time) I will use the original ratios. I made two small additions that I will repeat. I added a sprinkling of nutmeg, which added a subtle depth but really wasn’t recognized as nutmeg. Also I added a teaspoon or so of quality vanilla. I immediately noticed that the spread tasted a notch more like Nutella. Overall, this will not fool anyone who is expecting Nutella, but if you like the flavor of tahini, this is scrumptious! It certainly disappears as quickly as Nutella! And it’s easier than advertised — it took me only 5-10 minutes to make it! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
Rayya Nouri
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2021
I love the recipe. It's tasty and easy to make! Read More
Andrei
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2019
Well done. Read More
Gina
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2020
LOVE! My husband dropped a jar of tahini on the counter the lid broke and half the contents flew all over what a mess. I wanted to salvage the rest of it and thankfully found this fantastic recipe. It turned into a happy accident. I will make this a lot! I didn't use any olive oil since my favorite Ziyad brand tahini is already runny and doesn't need refrigeration. I also added 1/2 tsp vanilla. Thank you Diana!! Read More
