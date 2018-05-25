Chocolate Tahini Spread

Rating: 5 stars

Based on the video, it appeared that the spread was too runny, so I slightly increased the chocolate and decreased the olive oil. Wrong decision — it was yummy but too thick after I refrigerated it. Next time (and there WILL be a next time) I will use the original ratios. I made two small additions that I will repeat. I added a sprinkling of nutmeg, which added a subtle depth but really wasn’t recognized as nutmeg. Also I added a teaspoon or so of quality vanilla. I immediately noticed that the spread tasted a notch more like Nutella. Overall, this will not fool anyone who is expecting Nutella, but if you like the flavor of tahini, this is scrumptious! It certainly disappears as quickly as Nutella! And it’s easier than advertised — it took me only 5-10 minutes to make it!