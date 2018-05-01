Chef John's Strawberry Semifreddo

Rating: 4.56 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My lighter, no-cook adaptation of semifreddo skips the traditional egg custard and cuts down on fat, sugar, and time. It just so happens to be lighter, with a cleaner, more distinct berry flavor and a texture that's less creamy than classic semifreddo, falling somewhere between strawberry ice cream and a strawberry ice pop.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
additional:
3 hrs 40 mins
total:
4 hrs
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 5 1/2-ounce ramekins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
For the Crust:
For the Garnish:

Directions

  • Line 10 ramekins with plastic wrap and place them onto a baking sheet.

  • Hull strawberries with the tip of a knife. Place strawberries in a food processor. Add sugar, Greek yogurt, lemon zest, lemon juice, vanilla extract, and balsamic vinegar. Sprinkle in a tiny pinch of salt. Pulse on and off to combine; finish pureeing on high until smooth.

  • Whisk heavy cream in a bowl until soft peaks form. Add the strawberry puree. Stir and fold with a spatula until most of the major streaks disappear. Fill ramekins 1/4 to 1/8 inch from the top with the strawberry mixture. Tap baking sheet against the counter to settle the tops. Cover ramekins in plastic wrap and freeze until mostly firm, about 1 1/2 hours.

  • Meanwhile, place cookies in a resealable plastic bag. Seal; crush cookies through with a rolling pin to get 1 1/2 cups of crumbs. Place crumbs into a bowl; add butter and mix well.

  • Divide the cookie crumb mixture among the ramekins and smooth out with the back of a spoon. Cover again and freeze until completely frozen, about 2 hours.

  • Toss diced strawberries with sugar in a bowl. Let rest at room temperature until a syrup forms below the strawberries, about 1 hour.

  • Warm up each ramekin in your hands to help unmold the semifreddo; invert onto a plate. Top with the strawberries in syrup. Thaw for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Chef's Notes:

Use any kind of cookies crumbs you prefer or none at all.

If you have ice pop molds, this mixture would be perfect frozen on a stick.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 70.6mg; sodium 88.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

nwhite949
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2018
My husband loves foodwishes.com and begged me to make this! It was easy, although I used the help of my kitchen aid to whip the cream... otherwise my arm would have fallen off. Light dessert, yummy! Read More
Helpful
(4)

Most helpful critical review

Mackenzie Clarke
Rating: 3 stars
05/18/2020
I thought it was too sweet the sugar isn’t necessary. Read More
Reviews:
wheezer
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2018
Delicious refreshing easy & no cooking involved! Made ahead keep in freezer & pull out as we want. Next time I may reduce the amount of lemon zest or juice as it seemed to overshadow rather than highlight full strawberry flavor. Thanks again Chef John! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Monet Fisette
Rating: 3 stars
08/09/2019
It was good but I have no desire to make it again. Read More
Kaia
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2019
Exactly like it says on the tin: clean strawberry flavour with a lovely texture. I added some lemon juice to the syrup to give it some tang. Read More
Sherri
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2019
Made to top off Fajita Night; it was a perfect light and sweet ending to a wonderful evening. Read More
