Vegan Yuca Tacos

A vegan way to enjoy tacos in the summertime. A twist on soft tacos without losing the classic flavor.

By stronglive1

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 soft tacos
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place yuca into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Combine corn, bell pepper, and onion in an aluminum pan. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil, or enough to coat the vegetables and the bottom of the pan. Cook on the grill, stirring every 5 minutes, until pepper is tender and onion is translucent, 10 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Mash yuca and black beans together in a large bowl until smooth and well blended, adding about 1 tablespoon olive oil as needed. Add the grilled vegetables; mix well, kneading by hand if necessary.

  • Warm tortillas in the microwave, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add equal amounts of the yuca mixture to the tortillas. Fold each taco in half over the filling and secure with a toothpick. Paint the top of each tortilla with remaining olive oil.

  • Place the tacos on a grill topper. Grill for about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and remove the toothpicks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 42.6g; fat 5.1g; sodium 207.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Reviews:
