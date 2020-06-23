Vegan Yuca Tacos
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 235.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 7.3g 15 %
carbohydrates: 42.6g 14 %
dietary fiber: 6.4g 25 %
sugars: 2.3g
fat: 5.1g 8 %
saturated fat: 0.7g 4 %
vitamin a iu: 78.6IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 1.8mg 14 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 9 %
vitamin c: 46.3mg 77 %
folate: 38.2mcg 10 %
calcium: 105.5mg 11 %
iron: 3.5mg 20 %
magnesium: 39.9mg 14 %
potassium: 259.7mg 7 %
sodium: 207.1mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 45.7
