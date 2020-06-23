Tuna Tacos

Serious sports fans know that the quality of snacks and drinks off the field matter as much as the quality of play on the field. So, instead of offering the usual beer to go with your big game-day spread, why not take it to new flavor heights in a beer cocktail? These easy beer-based mixed drink recipes pair beautifully with a variety of game-day snacks, from sliders and sausages to pretzels and pizza. Go on and set out a few beers as-is for guests who prefer them in their traditional form, then save a few bottles or cans to transform into a trophy-worthy beer cocktail. Read on to get recipes for beer shandies, micheladas, beer margaritas, and more. Anyone who tries one will certainly award you the mixology MVP.