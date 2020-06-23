Tuna Tacos

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a tuna taco recipe I created 25 years ago. It is easy, quick, and very tasty. When served with crackers it makes a really good light snack or appetizer. I find that once you start eating them you really can't stop. I like to serve this with a chicken rice. To lighten the recipe, you can eat with crackers.

By Maricela Caro

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 tacos
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil and butter in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add tomatoes, onion, and garlic. Saute until tomatoes release all their juices, about 3 minutes. Add tuna, salt, and cumin. Saute for 1 minute. Stir in eggs and cilantro; cook until eggs are set, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Spoon 3 tablespoons of the tuna mixture onto each corn tortilla. Top each with a slice of avocado, lime juice, and hot sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 12.3g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 63.6mg; sodium 218.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/13/2018
Made as written and these turned out pretty good. I didn't feel the eggs added anything though which was kind of disappointing. They are quick and easy though so that is always a plus. Read More
