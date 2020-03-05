Banana-Oat Egg White Muffins

Who does not love muffins? But muffins also tend to stay on your hips. This is why I try to modify normal recipes into lighter ones. You can also add chocolate chips, walnuts, chopped or small blueberries, or chopped pecans when you combine the wet and dry ingredients... This is a great base recipe.

By stine

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners.

  • Blend oats in a blender until flour-like in texture. Transfer to a bowl. Add whole wheat flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

  • Combine almond milk, egg whites, applesauce, and vanilla extract in a second bowl. Mix until well blended. Add mashed bananas and combine thoroughly.

  • Stir banana mixture into flour mixture until just combined. Divide batter into the muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly touched, 18 to 20 minutes.

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 25.8g; fat 1g; sodium 281.5mg. Full Nutrition
