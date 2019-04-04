Home-Style Vegetable Beef Soup

This hearty soup is great on a cold winter day. Serve with homemade cornbread, biscuits, or crackers.

Recipe by STKA

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, cook beef, onion and potatoes, covered, until beef is no longer pink and potatoes are tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place carrots and 1/2 cup water in a microwave safe bowl and microwave on high 5 minutes, until tender.

  • Drain beef mixture and return to pot with carrots, corn, green beans, juice cocktail, water, salt and pepper. Simmer over low heat 30 minutes, until flavors are well blended and soup is hot.

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 13.3g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 27.5mg; sodium 756.3mg. Full Nutrition
