Home-Style Vegetable Beef Soup

I have to say that I always get a kick out of people who rave what a good recipe something is and then proceed to list the 19 changes they made to it. That said, vegetable soup is one of those things that just seems to lend itself to improvisation by even the most inexperienced cook (which I'm not by a long shot), so all you really need is the different idea. This ones different idea is the ground beef, instead of the chuck roast I usually use and the tomato juice cocktail. And that worked out to be a really, really good idea. I used the hot and spicy V-8 like someone else did which added just the right amount of kick for me. I also used home canned green beans and way more corn, since I love corn in my veggie soup. And I added a can of chopped tomato. But I did follow this recipe closer than I usually do for soup. Oh and I did just brown the meat, fry the onions and then throw everything else in the pot to cook. Actually I brought it to a boil and then put it covered in the over at 350 for a few hours. Turned out great. I'll definately keep this idea in mind when I make soup again. I ended up with way more than the recipe, but then soup always does get away from me.