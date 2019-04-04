Home-Style Vegetable Beef Soup
This hearty soup is great on a cold winter day. Serve with homemade cornbread, biscuits, or crackers.
This hearty soup is great on a cold winter day. Serve with homemade cornbread, biscuits, or crackers.
On a whim I decided to cook vegetable soup. Having never made vegetable soup, I was a little leery especially since my husband is hard to please. Success! Not only is this easy but it is also tasty and made my house smell awesome!Read More
Was pretty good, i would just rather stew beef instead of ground beef.Read More
On a whim I decided to cook vegetable soup. Having never made vegetable soup, I was a little leery especially since my husband is hard to please. Success! Not only is this easy but it is also tasty and made my house smell awesome!
For the amount of effort, this was fabulous. I didn't worry about cooking things ahead since everything softened during the simmering. I brought things to a boil after loading the pot, then turned down to a simmer. I used fresh green beans and frozen corn. I also used white potatoes which worked fine. Red are firmer over time, but this didn't last long. Could add some canned tomatoes next time perhaps.
Great base for soup! I added a few extras like zukini, celery, and diced tomatoes. The whole family enjoyed it.
This recipe was great! I was skeptical because it was so simple, and I'm used to seeing recipes that use several different spices, etc., but it was fabulous as is. I didn't put any corn in because it seemed out of place, and the potatoes took a little longer to get tender than the recipe says. I used canned green beans and they worked fine. It's nice to have a recipe you can throw together and walk away from, and it turns out delicious and filling. Thanks!
Sunday is "clean out the frig day" and it's sleeting and snowing here-burr cold outside! I had lots of fresh carrots and broccoli to use up. Made this soup with just a few changes in the vegs and cooked in the crock pot all day, it was wonderful! Had my brother for dinner and he loved it my hubby had 3 bowls. Also served hot crusty rolls with it. Will make this again soon. This recipe has lots of possibilites with the vegs.
This was a very good & easy recipe...I love the juice cocktail base. Also, the red potatoes are important as they are firm & hold up better in soup. I did add a can of diced garlic tomatoes, but otherwise followed the recipe.
I made this for my in-laws and they loved it. My father-in-law is really picky about his soup. Will definately make this again!!
Great stuff! Super easy and versatile. used spicy V8 and added garlic. Can't wait to share it with my husband when he gets home!
Great soup! Easy as can be and the V8 makes it very hearty. I cheated and used onion powder, some baby carrots and and added extra potatoes (I love them) and it turned out great! Thanks for sharing!
This was simple and incredibly good! Used both ground beef and a little leftover chuck roast with dripings, tomato soup, added zucchini, and no potatoes. Yum. On my keep list.
I have made this soup two times. The first time I followed the recipe exactly as written and found it lacking the flavor that I had expected, thus the four stars. So, the second time, I followed some of the suggestions of the other cooks who have made adaptions, and did the following: I used the zesty V-8, added 1 can of beef broth, 1 drained and rinsed can kidney beans instead of the green beans, and 1 cup of red wine. To achieve the flavor I was hoping for, I seasoned the onions and grated carrots with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. I added the beef and used the same seasonings on it (I used ground round), then put three large cloves through a garlic press and added that into the mix. I used sweet canned corn and threw in part of a rind of parmesean cheese. I let the mixture simmer for an hour or so and adjusted the salt and the soup was a BIG hit with my family. They gave the new and improved version 5 stars. As one cook stated in her review, this soup is a good base soup and the sky is the limit for additions that can only improve the taste.
AMAZING RECIPE!! Some deviations - I used garlic, ground turkey, frozen white corn, 2 small diced portabello mushroom caps, 4 diced roma tomatoes, green onion (for garnish), dried oregano, no green beans, and no salt. I was tempted to buy the low-sodium version of V8, but since it had more preservatives, I stuck with the fully salted version. I'm glad I did b/c the soup ended up perfectly seasoned w/o needing any extra salt. I first browned the garlic and onions with the meat, took it out, and then steamed the potatoes in the juices of the meat for 15 minutes. I should have added the carrots in at the same time b/c the microwave method left the carrots still a little hard and raw. The overall soup was delicious... with only two people, we ate almost half the pot in one night!! The soup tastes complex and hearty, but yet is healthy and easy to make. No need for additional carbs, as this is a complete meal in itself with the potatoes.
I make this soup often, it is delicious and simple. A few additions/changes that I make are to use beef cubes cut into small pieces instead of ground meat. The meat comes out tender and tasty in the soup and adds more flavor. Also, I add 2 cups of shredded cabbage and sliced celery. I bring this to a boil then simmer 90 minutes.
Was pretty good, i would just rather stew beef instead of ground beef.
Just made this last night and it was fabulous! I added three beef bullion cubes and a healthy seasoning of Tony Cacherie's because we like bolder falvors. Will make again!
Well for starters it didn't have much flavor and secondly it lacked a lot of vegt. I use 3 beef boullion, 2 to 3 bay leaves, basil, oregano, lil salt, black pepper. For the vegt: potatoes, corn, carrots, tomatoes, baby lima beans, pinto beans, onion, green beans, peas and for the meat; stew beef. Guess everyone has their own preference.
A great soup recipe. I did tweak it a tad though. I didn't use vegetable juice, and I added a package of brown gravy mix. I try different things each time I cook it to find a way that best suits my family.
This recipe is a refined version of the stews I ate growing up on a farm in New Zealand. Now I live in Europe I thought I would give it a twist to better represent my current location. I removed the ground beef and replaced it with Italian Chorizo sausage. And we had it with home made garlic bread on the side. It was amazing!!!!
While the V8 provides some flavor, I think this recipe needs some additional seasonings. Perhaps a bit of chili powder or cayanne, or a dash of hot sauce, worchestershire sauce, or maybe a little bit of soy sauce would help it. Perhaps a couple of spoonsful of salsa. Basil would certainly be good in it. I like the way this soup is thicker. We prefer thicker soups in our home. Overall a good soup, but with a few tweeks could be a great soup. I wouldn't add salt to it because of the salty V8 in it. Good to put together in a crock pot. There is really no need to use the microwave here. Cook everything altogether. Very easy.
Great! Added our own stuff though but took a few pointers from here.
I've made my own version of this for several years now and it's always one my family is happy to eat. I make mine with half V8 and half beef broth and sometimes add a squirt of tomato paste. I also add a bit of olive oil and italian seasoning. I don't add salt because the beef broth already has enough. I love that this soup is made with stuff I always have on hand anyway!
Delicious.. had it at a scrapbooking weekend retreat.. Making it for my family tonight.
What a very simple and FABULOUS tasting soup! My family all loved it, even my VERY picky daughter! I actually made it in my slow cooker,...browned the ground beef with fresh garlic & onion, added the remaining ingredients and cooked it all day! I chose to use a frozen veggie mix of corn, green beans & carrots. I also added a couple beef boullion cubes and a can of diced garlic/onion tomoatoes. The flavor was really, really good! Highly recommend!
This soup is DELICIOUS! I was looking for an easy, healthy meal idea and came across this recipe. The soup is very easy to make and fills you up! The only thing I added was a can of red kidney beans simply because I love them. I also used the readers suggestions about using the spicy V8 juice. I highly recommend this soup! I made a batch of cornbread to eat with it. I will definitely be making this soup many more times. Thanks for the great recipe!
I have to say that I always get a kick out of people who rave what a good recipe something is and then proceed to list the 19 changes they made to it. That said, vegetable soup is one of those things that just seems to lend itself to improvisation by even the most inexperienced cook (which I'm not by a long shot), so all you really need is the different idea. This ones different idea is the ground beef, instead of the chuck roast I usually use and the tomato juice cocktail. And that worked out to be a really, really good idea. I used the hot and spicy V-8 like someone else did which added just the right amount of kick for me. I also used home canned green beans and way more corn, since I love corn in my veggie soup. And I added a can of chopped tomato. But I did follow this recipe closer than I usually do for soup. Oh and I did just brown the meat, fry the onions and then throw everything else in the pot to cook. Actually I brought it to a boil and then put it covered in the over at 350 for a few hours. Turned out great. I'll definately keep this idea in mind when I make soup again. I ended up with way more than the recipe, but then soup always does get away from me.
I was turned on to this one because it used ground meat instead of "stew" meat (I am not a chunky meat fan). I also was looking forward the the V8 base. I thought it was fantastic! I used the red potatoes (had never done that in a soup and thought they were better!), onion powder instead of real onions, and frozen mixed vegetables instead of the vegetables listed here. Thanks for sharing this - it's one to keep!
AWESOME! I used ground turkey instead of beef, added celery and frozen peas because I didnt have any frozen green beans. Fabulous :)
Very simple to make, but very ordinary tasting.
Very good and healthy. I used sliced fresh green beans and Trader Joe's vegetable juice, but next time I will use straight tomato juice. Tastes great the next day and I froze leftovers.
Good start, must add more spices
This is a great base recipe, so just enhance it with, basil, thyme, marjoram and a bay leaf or two. I just add and taste until I like the results. A dash of ginger or cinnamon can be good also, but be careful not to get to much.
This is one of the best vegetable soups I've ever had! It's chunky, good flavor, and it's great for leftovers for lunch! So glad my friend found this recipe and made it for us!!
It is dumping snow outside and this hit the spot! My family despises canned tomatoes so it was refreshing to see a vegetable soup without them. Easy and delicious! Thank you!
This recipe was SO good. I made it for a soup cook off for my school, and won 2nd place! And not to mention my entire family loved it! Kudos!
Don't change a thing. Great soup
Loved it! Even better the next day!!
I just made this soup for lunch. I did not have V8 juice so I did take the advice of another reviewer and used I can of tomato soup, I also added 1 pkg. of dry vegetable soup mix with 3 cans of water. Also, added celery and cabbage because I had them and needed to be used. This soup was excellent, my husband who loved it. It is a definite keeper. Thank you for the recipe.
This recipe makes a good base for soup. It was pretty good, although I wouldn't say it was a FLAVORFUL dish. My husband liked it. I used ground turkey instead of beef and used 2 lbs instead of 1 (for that many potatoes and carrots, it didn't seem balanced to only use 1 lb of meat). I also added a can of diced tomatoes.
So easy! Hubs even commented how good it was! I must admit, I cheated and added 3 cups of frozen mixed vegetables instead of canned and carrots. Pulled this together in a "minute" for an easy, yummy meal. Thanks!
good. added left over egg noodles. should have cooked the potatoes and carrots longer though.
WOW This is by far the easiest soup I have ever made. Great soup for beginners - the hardest part is cutting up the potatoes. Very tasty
Pretty good. Easy to make, freezes well.
I was pleasantly surprised that this soups turned out so delicious. It was so easy. I sauteed the beef and some chopped onion first, and then added frozen mixed vegetables in place of the carrots and canned corn. I added the potato when I added the vegetables. I also covered the soup as it simmered.
Sorry, I just made this recipe and it is tasteless. It comes out like Chili without the Chili flavor. Maybe better with chicken....?
Great soup recipe. This has become a regular on our rotation of meals. Didn't change a thing. Perfect.
I doubled it for my food-consuming family. Instead of using all V-8 juice, I used a can of V-8 as well as a can of tomato. I didn't put the water in. Delicious!
Tried the recipe exactly as written and found it to be very bland. Took suggestion of other reviews and added some basil and oregano. Also added some garlic salt and 4 beef bouillon squares. With these modifications, turned out very good and the whole family liked.
I received this recipe in the daily dish yesterday. I stopped on my way home and got the ingredients and had this last night for dinner. It was awesome. I added two cloves of minced garlic and omitted the salt. Instead of cooking the carrots in the microwave, I cooked them with the potatoes, hamburger and onion mixture. I added the 1/2 cup of water to that to help steam the veggies. I also added some red pepper flakes in the end because I like a little spice. This recipe is a keeper! Thanks!!
Tried the recipe exactly as written and found it to be very bland. Took suggestion of other reviews and added some basil and oregano. Also added some garlic salt and 4 beef bouillon squares. With these modifications, turned out very good and the whole family liked.
Five stars for an easy, tasty soup perfect for weekend lunches. Used Hot V8, which gave this great flavor. Used the bag of frozen carrots, corn, and green beans, which simplified the recipe even more. Also used ground venison because my husband is a hunter, couldn't tell the difference.
This was a great, easy weeknight soup. I altered slightly. I browned the beef, then drained in a colander. While the beef was draining, I sauteed the onion and sliced carrots, then added 2 cloves of garlic. I then added all ingredients, adding one teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce, and omitting the potatoes. I cooked small pasta on the side to mix in the soup when ready. Next time, I'll try the spicy V-8. Everyone enjoyed.
Simply delicious!! Great winter soup!
I really enjoyed this dish. My husband went back for seconds and that is always a good sign. I will make again but going to use steak instead. A keeper!
Yummy! I used a cup of beef broth instead of water, added 2 cloves minced garlic to the onions, beef and potatoes, and about a tsp of italian spice mixture and it was so good! Will make again for sure!
A good beginning to how I make vegetable beef soup. I use stew beef, add garlic, add barley, use chopped tomatoes instead of juice, and more water.
Tasty, but try adding some green chile next time!
Absolutely one of the best soups I've ever tasted. My husband and I loved it and ate the leftovers every day until it was gone! Soooo easy - didn't change a thing! Thank you!
Easy and Tasty vegetable beef soup. I browned the beef in a separate skillet before adding to the onion and potatoes. I also added some celery salt, garlic salt and parsley for a bit of added flavor. Definitely a keeper!
Wonderful recipe. My husband and one of my children loved it. I did add some extra vegetables, peas and lima beans. And I added about a cup of cooked sausage as well, which gave it a bit of extra flavor. It's not my grandma's, but it's pretty darn close.
GREAT soup. I added some chopped fresh garlic and more salt and pepper to taste.
Used the spicy V8. Added zucchini, no green beans. Also added a can of pinto beans. We all liked it and was very easy.
great recipe. it was very easy and I used all frozen vegetables. thanks alot
My mother used to make this soup, especially for my brother who didn't like vegetables. She didn't add potatoes. After the recipe was completed cooking she blended the finished product. It was delicious! The entire family loved it and everyone got their vegetables. She served it with fresh loaf bread from the Polish bakery.
My nutritionist told me how to make this years ago. I love it. I usually use ground beef, but sometimes put chicken in it. I start with frozen mixed veggies and add various things depending on what is available. Potatoes, onions, garlic, black eyed peas, field peas, lima beans, butter beans...whatever you like can be thrown in this soup. I like my soup thick, so I cover it with vegetable juice and sometimes add a little water. I'm not much on veggies, but love this.
I ahve been making this soup for 50+ years and I also add what ever left over vegetables I have along with some tomatoes and okra. t is so easy and I usually make enough to freeze for a day when I don't have the time to cook or on the spare of the moment meal. I quite often make the ground beef into small meat balls instead. Add a few fresh herbs and it is to die for.
My family is a fan of garlic - so I flavored with a bit of garlic salt!! As others noted - this soup gets even better after a night in the fridge!! The family loved it on night 1 & still loving it on day 3...
super! will now be a steady part of my cooking repertoire! and i'm already thinking of what i can add to it next time!
Incredibly easy and delicious soup. The nice thing about it is that you can add any veggie that pleases your taste.
I made this last night for dinner and after reading the reviews made a few slight additions. I chopped up about 4 cloves of garlic and added that with salt and pepper to the beef/onion mixture. I used baby carrots chopped since that is what I had on hand. I also added a beef bouillon cube to 1/2 hot water and added to make it more "soupy". I also added 1 chopped zuchini and 1 can of diced seasoned tomatoes (with juice). After reading reviews and doing a taste test I was afraid of it being too bland so I added additional s/p, celery salt, basil, oregeno, garlic salt a tad of chlli powder and a pinch of red pepper flake. It smelled WONDERFUL. The taste was good also, but I'm more eager to eat leftovers today for lunch as I am sure they will be even better. My 3 yr old daughter ate 3 bowls of it!
Wow - this is so delicious! We accidentally purchased spicy vegetable juice and it added a nice "kick." Will definitely make again!
Here are the few changes I made: I used regular brown potatoes instead of red, frozen corn instead of canned and I sauteed the carrots with the potatoes and beef instead of microwaving them seperately. It turned out delicious. I would definitely make this again!
Hearty delicious soup, I made it almost exactly like the recipe only I used fresh zuchinni and threw in a chicken boulion cube. We topped it with cheese. Next time I'll try adding stewed tomatoes and green chilis for an extra kick
I make a simular recipe using Clamato extra spicy and shredded cabbage. I make it in my slow cooker. There is never any left.
this is a very hearty soup with a lot of flavor. I served it with a warm whole-grain bread and it was great.
This was an easy recipe to fix, and nice that you can use some of the "leftovers" in the refrigerator and get a great meal! I added some chili powder to get a little more taste...my family loved it!
Very good soup. I used frozen mixed vegetables (as was suggested by other reviewers) and also added a can of kidney beans (drained). It needed more spices than was called for in the recipe, but that was easy to do. Thanks for the recipe, it's a keeper.
One of my favorites!! I used two cans of green beans instead of frozen and add 1 to 1/2 cups frozen BABY lima beans cooked. I may add some garlic cloves next for a change but this is really good!
Just like my Mom used to make.
I LOVE this soup! I've never made homemade vegetable soup so looked through several recipes. After reading all the good reviews tried it myself. The key is the tomato juice! It really makes this awesome. I used the spicy low sodium V8 variety and had two big bowls. O M Gosh I'm stuffed and have enough leftover for several lunches this week. Woooohoooo!! On a side note I cheated. I bought the vegetable soup frozen mix that has potatoes, carrots, celery, onions, green beans, tomatoes and okra. Added an extra can of diced tomatoes. I don't ever add salt but added a touch of garlic powder and some cayenne. It's a personal choice. This I will make again! :-)
The best vegetable beef soup!! I actually had a bunch of leftover homemade spaghetti meat sauce and meatballs (I did cut those up) that I used instead of the tomato juice. It worked out PERFECT since it was already made with onion, garlic, green pepper & Italian herbs. Then I added beef broth and a little water. Threw in all the vegetables, with the addition of celery and cooked it for about two hours. WOW!!!
I used diced chuck steak instead of ground beef. Turned out fabulous! Nice, thick soup with a lot of flavor that is easy and satisfying. Was planning to add barley but it was too thick and wasn't needed as all the vegetables made it very hearty.
Good. I added rice which made it a little thicker than regualr soup. I also added garlic when cooking the hamburger and potatoes.
This was a tasty and hearty soup! For a little extra flavor I added garlic tabasco sauce to taste. Also, rather than chop and cook the potatoes and carrots I just threw in a couple can already sliced, undrained. Yummy and easy!
i am giving this 4 stars simply because it is a great base recipe. and this novice cook had a fun time jazzing it up a little! I seasoned the ground beef, onion and potatoes with salt, pepper and a few dashes of garlic powder. when I make this again, I will brown the ground beef before adding the potatoes to achieve better browning and avoid over-crowding the pan. to the soup I added I can of garlic diced tomatoes (as suggested by other reviewers), 4 beef bullion cubes, ¼ tsp of cayenne pepper, 3/8 tsp of thyme and 2 bay leaves. and again, this is a great base recipe to learn to use spices and herbs to your tastes. I served this with a semi-homemade cornbread and it was delicious!! thank you, STKA for this recipe!
This soup was delicious. Or at least a great base to make my own creation from. :) I cooked onions and celery with the ground beef. Added zucchini and garlic with the potatoes. Didn't cook it down all the way. Then put in a bag of frozen mixed veggies when I added the liquid. Also included a few canned diced tomatoes and some leftover beef consomme. Simmered for an hour to let flavors meld and make sure the potatoes were cooked. Served with crusty french bread.
Very good soup. I've made it as written and also added or deleted veggies dependng on what I had on hand. It has come out perfectly every time.
Three and three-quarter stars. I was excited about trying this recipe. It was easy to prepare, smelled delicious, and was filling served with cheesy biscuits. Omitted corn and added frozen peas, a quartered & sliced small zucchini, and canned diced tomatoes. But the flavor was ho-hum and rather disappointing. Leftovers, however, were tastier the second day. If I make this again I will add garlic and dried herbs to punch up the taste, and perhaps try the spicy variety of vegetable-tomato juice.
This was a great recipe, I didn't cook the potatoes with the meat like it says, I just put everything in a pot (did cook the meat though, and added a can of romano beans, will make this again!!
This is delicious. I added some chopped celery and two beef boullion cubes.
this recipe is perfect!!! i used stew beef instead b/c it's what i had but kept all ingredients per recipe. it is delicious, esp if you prefer to not use the frozen mixed veggies which most other recipes call for. i cooked my onions and beef down first then put all ingred in crock pot on high for 6 hours. PERFECT!!
Well, I made some changes but enjoyed this recipe! I made everything in 1 pot (no microwave necessary!). Instead of tomato cocktail, I used jarred tomatoes and 3 cups of broth. Even then, I thought the soup was more of a stew than a soup. But, all in all, a very nutritious soup! Thanks!
I made this for my wife and she loved it. I used a lot of the canned vegetables from the back of the shelf but the soup turned out well (a solid '4' rating). I gave the soup a 5 since I didn't use fresh vegetables.
Easy and good, followed the recipe and we LOVED this soup!
This was wonderful! I love the idea of using v8 juice in soup...never even crossed my mind. VERY good. The only thing I changed was added some extra chili powder, pepper and garlic powder for some seasoning. Will be saving this one!
This was very good. I felt as if something was missing. I didn't use V8. I used a "off brand" which probably was the difference. This was very tasty regardless.
Make sure you use real V8 and not the store brand. I've made this twice and it's much better with the real stuff.
My husband and I loved this soup. I did take some of the other ideas, added minced garlic, celery, a half of can of stewed tomatoes, instead of water,I used a can of beef broth and also added chopped up cabbage and used spicy V8 juice. I also added a little hot sauce.
Excellent and easy. I shredded a zucchini which melted into the soup so my family wouldn't see it. I also chopped a large bunch of spinach and two handfuls of chopped parsley. Healthy and filling!
I am making this for the 2nd time tonight. It was really good. I have to admit I did make some changes, I don't like to do that the first time I try something, but I know my family and what will work. I cut the tomato juice with some beef broth and added some ground pork. We enjoyed it and obviously will make it again!! Thanks for the great recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections